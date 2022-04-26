Climate – Vic Independents circle

A series of independent candidates who support climate action and the ABC are threatening to unseat MPs in some of Victoria’s safest Liberal seats.

The new breed of independents is being financially supported by the “Climate 200” group, which is backed by the high-profile former Liberal Party fundraiser Simon Holmes a Court.

Mr Holmes a Court is a former member of the so-called “Kooyong 200” group, which was formed to raise campaign funds for treasurer and sitting Kooyong MP Josh Frydenberg.

But after being expelled from the Kooyong group for publicly espousing the need for action against climate change, Mr Holmes a Court (along with former independent member for Indi Cathy McGowan) started the breakaway “Climate 200” grouping of independents.

The Climate 200 group boasts of having raised more than $6.5m in campaign funds, which will be distributed to its candidates.

Perhaps the highest-profile example is Kooyong itself, where independent candidate Dr Monique Ryan reportedly has a real chance of unseating the incumbent, Josh Frydenberg.

Media reports say a poll of 847 residents conducted on April 12 found Dr Ryan held a 59 to 41 per cent two-party preferred lead over Mr Frydenberg in the electorate.

The poll also showed a 44 per cent disapproval rating for Mr Frydenberg’s record as local MP.

Another high-profile independent candidate is former ABC foreign correspondent Zoe Daniel, who is running in the Bayside seat of Goldstein.

Ms Daniel enjoyed a huge boost to her profile after an own goal by incumbent and former IPA employee Tim Wilson, who pressured the local council to order the Daniel campaign to remove campaign posters from supporters’ front yards, citing an obscure by-law which prevented campaigning outside of election periods.

By challenging and then beating the council in the courts, Zoe Daniel enjoyed a great deal of free publicity.

The seat of Flinders, which is being vacated by retiring Health Minister Greg Hunt, is being contested by the high-profile former mayor of the Mornington Peninsula Council, Cr Despi O’Connor.

Councillor O’Conner has described herself as a “small-l” liberal who voted for Malcolm Turnbull, but now sees the need to wrest Liberal Party seats so as to ensure climate-change-fighting legislation is instituted.

The outer-eastern Melbourne division of Casey, which includes the Yarra Valley and Dandenong Ranges, is also host to an interesting independent contest.

Sitting Liberal MP and former speaker Tony Smith held the seat on a 4.6% margin but is retiring at this election. Aaron Violi is running for the Liberal Party.

Although the ALP was Smith’s biggest threat at the last election, the biggest challenge is now being mounted by former CEO of Sustainability Victoria Claire Ferres Miles.

Like other independents, she is prioritising climate, gender and integrity as policy issues.

Trade Minister Dan Tehan is being challenged in his western Victorian seat of Wannon by independent Alex Dyson.

Mr Dyson is also a former ABC broadcaster, having worked as a presenter for Triple-J.

At the last election he gained international notoriety when a funny campaign video, in which he explained policies through interpretive dance, went viral on social media.

Following that, Mr Dyson surprised everyone by securing more than 10 per cent of the primary vote and is likely to add to that vote in 2022 thanks to the financial support he is getting from Climate 200 for his campaign.

Wannon is another blue-ribbon seat, held by the Liberal party since 1955.

Climate 200 is also financially supporting the campaign of sitting independent MP for the north-eastern seat of Indi, Helen Haines.

A former nurse, health researcher and beef farmer, Ms Haines holds the seat with a 1.4% margin.