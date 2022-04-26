Alumni, News Ltd and ABC Friends

The ABC Alumni are standing tall in this election campaign, with webinars, videos, talks, and strong advocacy for the ABC. The latest products are two terrific short videos:

Meanwhile The Australian newspaper has launched a multi-pronged attack, focusing on ABC Friends Victoria, the ABC Alumni organisation, GetUp! and the Shadow Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus.

It started with an article in The Australian’s media section on the 18th of April.

Under the headline “Former ABC stars seeking GetUp! Alliance,” the newspaper reported on a webinar held by ABC Friends Ballarat featuring ABC Alumni Chairman Jonathan Holmes.

The article said:

A cabal of former ABC political journalists and on-screen personalities with “star power and cloud” will partner with far-left [sic] activist group GetUp! To campaign against a move to privatise the national broadcaster — even though neither major political party has any plans to sell it off.

The article was referring to comments made by the Alumni Chair about the Liberal Party’s policy to privatise the ABC, which was voted on and passed by the Liberals’ federal council in 2018.

In response to the 18th of April article, ABC Alumni Deputy Chair Helen Grasswill set the record straight with this response:

ABC Alumni has no formal alliance with GetUp!, nor are we “working with GetUp!” as claimed in The Australian‘s article … We do endeavour to get our message out as widely as possible through social media and other avenues, and it is the choice of any individual or organisation – including GetUp! and, indeed, The Australian – to circulate links to our independently-produced videos if they wish to do so. Our only working alliance is with ABC Friends. On the matter of privatisation of the ABC, The Australian’s journalists would be better occupied probing, firstly, why the Liberal Party has not removed this from its policy (it was voted for overwhelmingly at the party’s Federal Council meeting in 2018), and secondly, the affiliation between several News Corp journalists/ columnists (including some in its own ranks), some Liberal politicians and the IPA in lobbying for ABC privatisation. It’s preposterous to suggest it’s not an issue while it remains policy.

But that wasn’t enough for The Australian.

The newspaper published another article on ANZAC day with the headline: “Labor MP Mark Dreyfus accused of spreading “lie” about Coalition plans to privatise the ABC.”

This time The Australian was referring to the very successful ABC Friends Victoria rally held outside Liberal Senator David Van’s office on Saturday April the 23rd.

Mark Dreyfus, MP and ABC Supporters at the rally. A young supporter at the rally. ABCF Vic president Michael Henry speaking. ABC supporters outside David Van's office. Mark Dreyfus, MP (speaking) with Ivor Montague of ABC Friends Southern Bayside Group. Former ABC radio journalist Alison Caldwell.

All photos by Leigh Henningham Photography..

The Australian report said:

The Victorian Labor MP, addressing an ABC Friends’ rally on Saturday, criticised the Morrison government for “threatening the ABC” and said it was considering selling off the public broadcaster. His comments were reiterated by ABC Friends’ Victorian president Michael Henry, who also addressed the event.

The article went on to quote Communications Minister Paul Fletcher, who repeated the government line that, in spite of the clear Liberals policy to privatise the ABC, there were no plans to do so by the parliamentary arm of the party.

And once again, The Australian mentioned that an ABC Alumni member, former ABC radio current affairs journalist Alison Caldwell, had spoken at the April 23rd rally.

Ms Caldwell did in fact speak at the rally, sticking to the facts of what the ABC contributes to Australia and its extraordinary value for money. Another strong Alumni contribution to the campaign. Her remarks will reported in full in our next newsletter.

In response to The Australian, Mark Dreyfus said: