Electorate profile – Deakin

Background

Current Status: Liberal seat, with a margin of 4.7%

Current Member: Michael Sukkar, (Liberal)

Confirmed Candidates: Michael Sukkar (Liberal), Matt Gregg (ALP), Rob Humphreys (Greens)

Deakin includes the suburbs of Mitcham, Vermont, Vermont South, Ringwood, Heathmont, Croydon and Bayswater North.

The Liberal Party has consistently won this seat, with Labor only winning it three times – in 1983, 2007 and 2010. Mike Symons became the first Labor MP re-elected for the seat in 2010 before being defeated by Michael Sukkar in 2013. Sukkar’s margin was boosted by a 2018 redistribution.

2019 Two-party preferred outcome

Candidate Party Votes Margin This election (%) Previous election (%) Swing (%) Status SUKKAR, Michael Liberal 53,288 9,307 54.78 56.44 -1.66 Elected MORRIS, Shireen Australian Labor Party 43,981 -9,307 45.22 43.56 +1.66

Our Campaign

ABC Friends Victoria is campaigning to encourage Deakin voters to use their vote to ensure the ABC is properly funded by the next Federal Government.

Our campaign will encourage voters to be aware of where their local candidates and the major parties stand on four key pillars:

Restoration of full funding so that the ABC can meet future needs

A Board of Management free from political appointments and interference

Five-year funding which keeps future budget decisions outside election cycles

Guaranteed Victorian regional and rural news and information services

Voters will then be encouraged through all ABCFV campaign materials to Vote for your ABC

