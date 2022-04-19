Election – The ABC Jumps Through Hoops

With the election campaign well underway, spare a thought for the ABC, which now has to take account of every second of airtime, across all outlets, given to political parties.

And if that isn’t enough, special election-period note-taking needs to be done so that no unfriendly politician can take advantage of the system.

Once a federal election is called, a so-called “Share of Voices” (SOV) system is imposed on every ABC outlet, from local radio and television bulletins to Radio National and ABC Online.

The ABC is compelled to give a share of airtime proportionate to each party’s share of the primary vote at the previous election.

In recent elections, the job of actually counting the airtime has been outsourced to the iSentia company, but if one party or another is not getting its fair share of time, it is up to the individual programme producers to come up with a fix.

In an era of doing more with far fewer people (thanks to severe budget cuts), and given the election-period system is regarded by all involved as, at best, flawed, it is a straining and expensive impost on our public broadcaster.

The times are tallied at the end of each week so that staff can see how they are going with the SOV rule during the campaign, with the full results being published in a report after the election takes place.

The report on the 2019 election is included below.

This all takes place in spite of the fact the SOV rule takes no account of the quality or content of what actually happens or is said during the allotted airtime.

According to Dr Mark Hayes, a Brisbane academic and former ABC journalist:

No account is taken about the ‘quality’ or impact of those ‘voices’. That’s the party’s and candidate’s problem.

The 2019 ABC election report, itself, said:

Time on-air tells you nothing about what was discussed; Duration says nothing about tone or context; Some voices cut through with brevity, while others lack power despite length; Incumbents naturally tend to get more time.

If an anti-ABC politician chooses to, they can refuse to be interviewed during an election campaign, but then complain afterwards that the ABC is “biased” for not giving them a fair share.

To help to counter such criticism, all ABC outlets are also required to take special notes of every attempt to give any politician a voice on the network.

These notes, which need to be taken and collated by every producer at every ABC outlet, also needs to include details of any major events (such as war or natural disaster) that may have had an impact on programme output.

According to the ABC Election Editorial Policies document:

The purpose of the note-taking requirement is to assist the ABC to respond adequately in cases where it may be claimed later that a given candidate or party was not given a fair go.

And all of this note taking and timing and collation of data becomes even more layered when it comes to the share-of-voice given to state politicians commenting on a national vote, or former federal politicians entering the fray.

In spite of the fact there is no evidence of any great bias being displayed by the ABC, our previous public broadcaster is nevertheless required to spend inordinate amounts of energy and funds to institute a system that its commercial rivals do not have to face.