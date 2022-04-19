1300 108 126
19 Apr 2022
Demands – The Media Union’s Election Support

The Media Entertainment Arts Alliance (MEAA), which is the union representing journalists, entertainers and the arts industry, has published its list of demands for candidates running in the May election, and it is strong in its support of our ABC.

The document, which has been forwarded to the three major political parties and their secretariats includes questions for each to respond to, with the MEAA promising to publish any answers they receive during the election campaign.

Although the demands are wide-ranging, including issues from the Australia Council to regional media initiatives and taxation, the future of the ABC features prominently, with the MEAA calling for a restoration of funding to pre-Tony Abbot levels.

The document says:

ABC funding has been cut by $526 million since 2014. Indexation pauses, efficiency dividends and general funding cuts have been the order of the day. 640 ABC staff have lost their jobs over eight years. Programs have been cut or had their production severely curtailed. Critical initiatives such as the Enhanced News Gathering program remain the subject of ‘grace and favour’ government funding. It is critical that the ABC be provided with funding and resources to enable it to fulfill its brief as our quality national broadcaster across all broadcast platforms. MEAA call for the progressive restoration of ABC funding to match  the funding that would have been provided on a ‘business-as-usual’ basis had cuts and efficiency dividends not been implemented from 2014. MEAA also call for greater funding certainty by replacing (current) three-year triennial funding with a five-year funding commitment, with guaranteed indexation.

READ THE FULL MEAA ISSUES & PRIORITIES DOCUMENT

The union is also calling for more funding over five-year terms for SBS, changes in regulations so as to ensure media diversity, tax incentives for journalism, content rules for streaming services, and the relaxation of national security and whistleblower protection laws.

But it makes a point of chiefly highlighting the plight of the Public Interest News Gathering (PING) programme, which was designed to retain or revive public interest journalism in regional areas.

The document says the PING programme has been too small to be effective,

The MEAA is calling for parties to adopt the recommendation of the Centre for Future Work 2021 report, that funding for the programme should increase five-fold to $250m per year.

Though it represents journalists at the ABC, the MEAA is the smaller of the two main unions that cater for ABC staff, with the Community & Public Sector Union representing most ABC employees.

