19 Apr 2022
7.30 – Terrific Tingle and New News Boss

The ABC’s important nightly current affairs programme, 7.30, has marked the start of the election campaign with an exceptional recap of the past three years of government.

In a great display of her characteristically measured and straight-shooting manner, the programme’s Chief Political Correspondent, Laura Tingle, opened campaign coverage with a summary of all that has happened since Australia last went to the polls.

Letting the facts speak for themselves, it proved a devastating account of Scott Morrison’s tenure, spelling out every disaster, scandal and the “wafer-thin” political agenda.

Laura Tingle opened her report with the words:

Three years ago voters didn’t really know Scott Morrison all that well. Ironically, he now levels the same charge at Anthony Albanese. Back then the Liberal leader meticulously cultivated the ScoMo image. A central question of the 2022 campaign now is just how tarnished that image may be.

Watch the report:

With Leigh Sales soon to vacate the 7.30 presenter’s chair, there are many ABC friends who are crossing their fingers that the very popular Laura Tingle takes over as host.

The decision of who will compare the programme is now up to 7.30’s former Executive Producer, Justin Stevens, who has been named as the new director of ABC News, Analysis and Investigations.

He’ll have to find a replacement for himself at 7.30, as well as a new host.

The 37-year old, who has spent the past 16 years largely working at 7.30 and Four Corners, but he also helped to produce documentaries such as “The Killing Season” on the Rudd/Gillard relationship, and “Keating: The Interviews.”

Some observers have noted that, although Mr Stevens is now running the biggest news organisation in the country, he has never worked in an ABC newsroom, but there is also great relief within the division that an internal candidate was chosen.

READ THE ABC STATEMENT ABOUT THE NEW APPOINTMENT

The appointment of Mr Stevens, who is highly respected by his peers, continues the trend within the division to have producers, rather than reporters, sit in the News Director’s office.

