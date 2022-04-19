Urgent – Three weeks to save the ABC

Voting in the federal election will start on Monday 9 May, less than three weeks away.

We have until 9 May to influence votes towards candidates who support the ABC. A significant proportion of votes will be lodged before election day – via pre-polling and postal votes. And this election will be determined candidate by candidate, seat by seat.

We want, and the ABC needs, a federal government that is pro-ABC. Whatever the composition, it needs to be different from the current ABC-cutting government. Whatever the political party or independent, we need every MP to commit to supporting the ABC. So we need every candidate to commit to supporting the ABC.

We are asking all candidates to commit to the following six aspects of the ABC’s future:

Guarantee that ABC services will remain independent of government, free-to-air and free-to-access, and publicly funded from consolidated revenue.

Improve funding certainty and the ABC’s ability to plan ahead, by introducing five-year funding agreements, indexed annually to compensate for inflation.

To enable the ABC to fulfil its charter obligations, including the provision of comprehensive rural and regional services, progressively restore the ABC’s operational budget to the level of funding it received before the budget cuts imposed in 2014.

Insist that all ABC Board appointments are advertised widely and made from a short-list selected on merit by an independent non-partisan nominations panel, as laid down in the ABC Act.

Restore and enhance funding for ABC International, so that it can fully resume its vital role as Australia’s trusted voice in the Asia-Pacific.

Ensure that quality ABC radio and television broadcasts can be received throughout rural and regional Australia.

We need your help to get our messages to both candidates and voters. You can distribute flyers, display posters, and position stickers. See what we have to offer HERE.

You can talk to family and friends, candidates and voters. You can join our campaign team in your electorate. Just contact the ABC Friends Victoria office HERE.

You can donate to enable us to expand the campaign. Please donate HERE.

Whatever you can do to help would be very welcome and appreciated. We need a pro-ABC government – the alternative is an ugly scenario for the ABC.