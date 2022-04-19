Recent News

New one-stop webpage for ordering materials

All ABC Friends Victoria election materials – corflutes, flyers, posters and more – are now available for order at https://me.abcfriendsvic.org.au/index.php/product-tag/2022-election/

We would love to see posters, corflutes and banners popping up everywhere so please order and then send us a photo of where they are on display!

Event calendar now on website

Anyone interested in supporting an ABC Friends events can now check out a new calendar on the ABC Friends website. To visit the Calendar, please click here.

Local groups will be adding their events to this calendar regularly from now on so please keep an eye out for events close to you.

If you are in the Higgins electorate, you could visit one of two pop-up stalls being run in Malvern on 30 April and 7 May. Details: https://me.abcfriendsvic.org.au/index.php/event/abcf-pop-up-stall-malvern/ and https://me.abcfriendsvic.org.au/index.php/event/abcf-pop-up-stall/

14 May

Long-time ABC radio presenter, Jon Faine, is speaking at a Bendigo Group event from noon to 1.30pm on 14 May. Email abcfriendsbendigo@gmail.com if you are interested in attending.