05 Apr 2022
0

Murdoch – Delivering a New IPA Baby

Lachlan Murdoch has publicly criticised the ABC for having a deleterious effect on Australian culture.

Murdoch, the 51-year-old son of Rupert, spoke at the opening of the Institute for Public Affairs’ new so-called Centre for the Australian Way of Life, which is headed by ABC critic Tony Abbott, and is promised to “provide cultural and intellectual leadership for the nation.”

Lachlan Murdoch spoke about how identity politics was dividing the nation — blaming the ABC for promoting what he called “false narratives.”

Murdoch said:

To listen to our national broadcaster or much of the media elite is to hear about a uniquely racist, selfish, slavish, and monochromatic country.

The reality could not be more different – we are one of the most tolerant, generous, independent and multicultural countries in human history. Not without fault, but without peer.

READ THE AUSTRALIAN’S COVERAGE OF THE EVENT

In another News Limited speech this week, the editor-in-chief of The Australian (which itself prints a constant stream of criticism of the ABC and its journalism), loudly complained about criticism of himself and his masthead by others in the media.

Christopher Dore, who is a career News Limited journalist who has also edited papers such as Sydney’s Daily Telegraph and Brisbane’s Courier Mail, lashed out at other media for making assessments of his newspapers’ works.

Christopher Dore said:

[There is a] cohort of senior influential journalists…who… prey on others actively, almost reflexively, mocking, ridiculing and immediately undermining the work of some quite courageous journalists who they believe do not conform.

Today so much journalism has been captured by fashionable causes, leaving any journalists not prepared to conform vulnerable to public shaming, outrageous bullying, belittling, and with breathtaking arrogance their work is routinely dismissed and ridiculed by other working journalists

READ A GUARDIAN REPORT

