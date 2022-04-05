Free webinar — Who Needs the ABC?

Who Needs the ABC — Why Taking it for Granted is No Longer an Option is published by Scribe and was written by Deakin University Professor of Communication, Matthew Ricketson, and Canberra University academic Patrick Mullins.

This new book charts how, in its 90th year, the best-trusted news organisation in Australia arrived at its current plight: doing the most it ever has, with less than it needs, under a barrage of constant criticism. It examines the profound changes that have swept through the Australian media, technology, and political landscapes in the past decade, and explores the tense relationship between the ABC and governments of both stripes over the last 40 years.

It dispels any complacency about the ABC’s future by charting the very real threat now posed by the Liberal-National Party coalition, and the damage that it has done to the ABC while in office.

ABC Friends Victoria is pleased to present a webinar with the authors.

The webinar will be at

6-7 pm on

Thursday 28 April, 2022

It will be a free event, but registration is essential

The ABC Alumni organisation has also welcomed the publication of what it describes as a “long awaited” treatise on the ABC. The book was reviewed for the ABC Alumni website by former foreign correspondent and Executive Producer at the ABC, Greg Wilesmith.

Greg Wilesmith wrote:

This impressive project began way back in pre-COVID times, drawing on material in the public domain, academic research and what ABC journalists have reported and analysed themselves. Also, four key interviews: with a former ABC managing director, a former senior ABC reporter, a former media policy adviser to the communications minister and a current National Party member. This seems a rather narrow list of interviewees for a book which seeks to be comprehensive. However, in a series of appendices a former ABC executive, Michael Ward, provides an exhaustive guide to the deterioration of ABC’s operational funding (excluding transmission costs) over four decades.

Mr. Wilesmith finishes his review by saying: “This book is worth reading.”

In a review for the Books & Publishing website, Chris Saliba wrote:

They demonstrate that arguments of left-wing bias are largely overplayed, that a publicly funded broadcaster does much to cool down political radicalism by remaining a trusted source of news and, finally, that the ABC remains one of the country’s biggest producers of cultural content. This book is a comprehensive guide to the ABC and all that it does, as well as a warning that our national broadcaster not be taken for granted.

In another review for the Music Trust E-zine, writer Gordon Kerry called the book: