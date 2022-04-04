GetUp! — Campaigning for the ABC

The GetUp! progressive political campaigning group has stepped up its long-running campaign in support of the ABC as the nation braces for a federal election.

The member-based organisation now boasts more than one million Australian members.

A GetUp! petition in support of more ABC funding now has more than 157,000 signatures.

The petition simply reads:

We call on the Government to restore and increase essential operational funding to the ABC so that it can meet the needs of our communities with confidence, independence and integrity.

According to GetUp!:

From now until the election we know the ABC’s enemies will be out in full force. With opinion pieces and primetime Sky News slots, they’ll be trumpeting a dangerous ideological agenda to defund an ‘out of date’ broadcaster.

But we all know it’s a lie. And we’re ready to counter it.

The organisation has also been spending big on newspaper advertisements in publications like The Age, asking electors to remember the ABC when they vote.

[INSERT IMAGE OF ADVERTS]

In February this year, GetUp launched a new report by Quentin Dempster and strategic communications expert Fergus Pitt.

Called Insidious and Intentional — Political Interference and Harassment of the ABC, the report is a record of how the coalition government has “systematically and relentlessly attacked the ABC and the risks this creates for the ABC’s independence and our community.”

Launching the report, former ABC journalist and presenter Quentin Dempster said:

This report reveals that when in power, governments despise what is at the very heart of the ABC’s value and trustworthiness – its independence. This research lays bare the ways this government has attempted to weaken the ABC. Some tactics fly under the radar day-to-day, but when put together it can only be seen as a relentless and intentional campaign of political interference. The latest announcement to end the indexation ‘pause’ is another pre-election confidence trick that joins a history of dishonour from the Coalition. When you cut through the spin and political point scoring, there is still no plan to restore the ABC’s funding of the millions they’ve slashed since being elected. The Coalition has made hand-on-heart pre-election promises not to make cuts to the ABC, yet we’ve seen this government destructively wind back funding each year.

The full report is included below.

It follows the production, last year, of a documentary by GetUp! called Murdoch & Morrison v The ABC.

GetUp! conducts a variety of campaigns about progressive causes across Australia.

According to its website: