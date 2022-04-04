Electorate profile – Casey

Click the map for a detailed PDF version

Background

Current Status: Liberal seat with a 4.6% margin (see ABC 2019 election wrap up)

Current Member: Tony Smith (retiring)

Confirmed Candidates: Aaron Violi (Liberal), Bill Brindle (ALP), Jenny Game (Greens)

Casey is a rural electorate which includes towns such as Yarra Glen, Warburton, Powelltown, Woori Yallock and Healesville.

While the seat of Casey has been safely held by the Liberal Party since 1984, a redistribution prior to the last federal election resulted in the seat’s margin being reduced from 6.1% to 4.5%. The Coalition could face difficulty retaining the seat in 2022 because of the retirement of former Speaker Tony Smith who has been a popular local member since 2001. Mr Smith increased his margin by 0.1% to 54.64% at the 2019 Election but, without him running again, the ALP has an outside chance of claiming the seat.

2019 Two-party preferred outcome

Candidate Party Votes Margin This election (%) Previous election (%) Swing (%) Status SMITH, Tony Liberal 54,551 9,274 54.64 54.54 +0.10 Elected BRINDLE, Bill Australian Labor Party 45,277 45.36 45.46 -0.10

Our Campaign

ABC Friends Victoria is campaigning to encourage Casey voters to use their vote to ensure the ABC is properly funded by the next Federal Government.

Our campaign will encourage voters to be aware of where their local candidates and the major parties stand on four key pillars:

Restoration of full funding so that the ABC can meet future needs

An ABC Board free from political appointments and interference

Five-year funding which keeps future budget decisions outside election cycles

Guaranteed Victorian regional and rural news and information services

Voters will then be encouraged through all ABCFV campaign materials to support candidates who support a strong, independent ABC.

