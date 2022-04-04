Election update: 5 April

Seeking ABC support from MPs and Candidates

All local Groups have now received copies of the agreed ABC Alumni and ABC Friends questions for candidates and MPs and will be using these to seek commitments in the lead up to the election.

Ballarat webinar a great success

More than 350 people registered to attend the Ballarat Group’s Jonathan Holmes webinar: Our ABC and its Enemies on 29 March, with much positive feedback from attendees.

Bendigo events coming up

On 13 April, Political Commentator, Ian Tulloch, will speak to Bendigo members before Jon Faine then hits town to speak from noon to 1.30pm on 14 May. Email abcfriendsbendigo@gmail.com if you are interested in these events.

Southern Bayside Goldstein event

The Southern Bayside Group is organising a rally outside Liberal Party Senator David’s Van’s Cheltenham office on Saturday 23 April. Shadow Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus will speak, along with an ABC Alumni representative and ABCFV President Michael Henry.

Western Group meeting

On 20 April, the Western Group is meeting with Bill Shorten, MP for Maribyrnong.

Chisholm

Special thanks to former ALP Chisholm candidate Jennifer Yang with her assistance in preparing and checking an ABC Friends Victoria flyer translated into two versions of Chinese.

Deakin

• Cinema ad now booked to run at Croydon Cinema for one month

• A meeting of prospective volunteers will be held on 11 April

Casey

• Cinema ad now being booked to run at Cameo Cinema, Belgrave for one month