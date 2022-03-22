Win — New Money Pays for More Journalists

Horsham, Warragul and Swan Hill have been chosen as the Victorian regional locations to benefit from a huge new investment in ABC regional journalism.

The ABC’s Horsham newsroom is to be expanded, Warragul will become a trial location for a new ABC News bureau, and Swan Hill will get its own dedicated reporter for the first time.

The ABC says it is employing more than 50 new journalists in regional reporting positions across Australia, which are being financed by new money flowing from recent compensation agreements with Google and Facebook.

The news comes as the public broadcaster waits to hear back from the government about a request for funds to expand into the Pacific.

The domestic expansion extends the ABC’s bureau coverage across Australia to no fewer than 58 locations.

The journalists are being employed in an effort by the ABC to cater to the needs of communities suffering from a recent loss of community media.

It follows the recent closures of many mastheads like the Swan Hill Guardian and the Loddon Times, for instance, and the extinction or downsizing of regional commercial television news bulletins across the state.

The issue was highlighted in a 2019 paper published by the Public Interest Journalism Initiative.

The report, Availability of Local News and Information, said:

…the availability of local news in the regions of Australia has sharply declined over the last five years, and is likely to decline further. The decline is across the board, though more marked in the suburbs of metropolitan regions and in some rural and regional areas. The research suggests journalistic deficits result in a reduction in accountability for interest groups and institutions. Media is likely to become more partisan and selective, and increasingly controlled and manipulated by those who have the skills and interest to do so. This, in turn, is likely to lead to less social cohesion.

The funds for the new journalists are coming from Australia’s world-first Media Bargaining Code, which forces internet giants to pay news services to showcase their content.

The ABC struck a deal with the companies last year.

Speaking at the opening of the first ABC bureau in Charleville, Queensland, ABC Managing Director David Anderson said most of the new journalists had already been living in the areas they will now be covering, though some, who were keen for a tree-change, have come from cities.

He told the assembled audience:

I can’t think of a better way to start our 90th year than increasing and expanding our coverage in regional and rural Australia, particularly in areas where to date the ABC has not had a presence.

In addition to this expanded news coverage, the ABC broadcasts local radio content in 7 regional Victorian centres including Mildura, Horsham, Warrnambool, Ballarat, Bendigo, Shepparton and Sale.

At the same time, reports have emerged about an ABC desire to hire more journalists in Pacific nations, and to expand coverage in our region following the axing of shortwave services and the Australia Network television broadcasts seven years ago.

The ABC is reported to have asked the Federal Government for an additional $12m in funding to re-establish its satellite feeds to overseas nations.

The request includes the possibility of producing television and radio programmes in the Pacific that would also be of interest to an Australian audience.

The plans for expansion were published in answers to Senate questions posed on notice in February.

The Federal Government is yet to respond to the request for more funding.