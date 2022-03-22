Volunteer profile series – part 2

ABC Friends Victoria’s success is completely dependent on our much-valued volunteers.

Our volunteers carry out such roles as writing letters to the media and MPs, running stall at local markets, holding up banners over freeways, interviewing election candidates and providing administrative support in our office.

To pay tribute to our volunteers and to encourage those of you who might like to volunteer in the future, we are going to run a series of profiles of volunteers, with each profile showcasing a different role.

If you would like to start volunteering for ABC Friends Victoria, please visit this page.

Using the written word to “pester the politicians!”

Gael Barrett is quick to downplay being described as an ABC Friends Victoria letter writing guru. “I get the occasional letter published but I am not an expert by any means” she says.

However, Gael does concede that she likes being able to use her enthusiasm for writing letters to “pester the politicians!”.

Gael, a former Committee of Management member and now Coordinator of the Boroondara Group, says she regularly encourages other people to become ABC Friends members and volunteers.

The ABC needs a lot of friends and I think that that ABC funding would be in even worse shape if it had not been known that there were a lot of people willing to make their voices heard.

Gael thinks the biggest impact of the “tremendous amount of funding” lost in recent years is the ABC’s reduced ability to make local drama. She also believes it is vital that the ABC continue to be able to make shows like Four Corners and The Drum.

Gael is not writing as many letters now as previously but still tries to get letters published in The Age and The Saturday Paper.

Her tips for success?

You need to make one point, get it to them before 9am and relate it to something in the paper the day before.

