Time to start writing letters to The Age

With the next federal election expected to be called within weeks, it’s time to share your views about how much you value the ABC.

The Letters pages of the major metropolitan papers get people talking – they are used to stimulate talk back radio – and make politicians take notice.

Now is the time to ask all political candidates what they will do in the next parliament to protect the national broadcaster from further cuts, and to ensure its strong future. Strong voices demand to be heard.

Why not ask your local member to commit to preserving the independence of the ABC, and to providing the resources to ensure the public broadcaster is able to maintain its high standards of news, current affairs, and drama, without political interference.

We have prepared a list of the six most urgent commitments we need from our political leaders to protect the ABC and its future. This list may assist you in framing the questions you put to your local member.

[Link to 6 major commitments we want from pollies]

A good way to get this issue on the agenda is to write to The Age and demand to be heard.

There are several resources on this site to help you get started.

Submit a letter to The Age

If you live in Victoria, consider writing a letter to the editor of The Age, and keep trying until the newspaper publishes your views.

Include your home address and telephone number, for verification purposes.

Keep it short and to the point to increase your chance of getting published. Email it to: letters@theage.com.au

Tell us your story. Here are some examples of letters that have been published in the past 12 months:

Illustration: Jim Pavlidis

The ABC: The money is there to fund our broadcaster A well-funded, independent and highly regarded public broadcaster is as essential to preserving our nation’s health, security and democracy as a well-funded defence force. Yet I cannot see the government freezing defence funding for three years. Just reflect on the ABC’s coverage throughout this pandemic and its role as an emergency broadcaster, particularly during the Black Summer bushfires. How many royal commissions have had their genesis in the ABC’s investigative reports? Never doubt that the money is there to fund the ABC. The political will, however, is shamefully absent. The government has risen to the challenge of COVID-19 but it has not changed its political spots. Jennie Irving, Camberwell A strong, healthy ABC is critical to our democracy Communications Minister Paul Fletcher justifies the crippling cuts to the ABC, in part, by saying that all traditional media organisations are suffering cuts because of the growth of social media. Strong, independent, quality broadcasting is a critical element of a healthy democracy. The ABC is the most trusted media organisation in the country. In these circumstances, a responsible government’s priority must surely be to strengthen, rather than undermine, it. Chris Young, Surrey Hills Cancel the submarine contract and boost the ABC Funding the vital services of the ABC costs Australians less than 10cents per person per day. Hands up those who are willing to give up one cup of coffee a week if that money can go towards keeping the budget of our ABC from being slashed. Better still, how about the government cancel the new fleet of submarines that will cost an estimated $80billion-plus to build and billions of dollars per year to maintain (with the costs and completion date blowing out and warnings they will be obsolete by the time they are in service) and get true value for that money by fully funding the ABC and our universities? Heather Hanstein, Black Rock Come the next federal election, we will not forget I grew up with, and have listened to, the 7.45 am news bulletin all my life. Five minutes of news at 8 am will be just enough for the headlines and maybe the weather. How dare this government try to starve the ABC of funding. We are one but we are many and we will all sing with one voice in 2022. Ken Hurle, Ivanhoe Vote 1 for the ABC Time and again our ABC has suffered funding cuts because it dares to produce high-quality, honest and insightful programs that challenge the government’s sense of entitlement and need for image control. Enough. Reinstate proper funding to our ABC. We need it more than ever. Attention, Greens and Labor – here is a vote-winner for you. Increase funding to our ABC, and watch your numbers rise. Brenda McKinty, Oakleigh East Such selective support On the same day that the Morrison government pledges its support for the arts, entertainment and screen sector, 250 jobs at the ABC are axed. It makes no sense. Margaret Pollock, Sebastopol

You can quote these figures in your own words…

The Coalition Government has cut direct ABC funding by more than $500 million since 2014.

A further $200 million has been effectively lost in that time as a result of the Government’s 2014 cancellation of the ten-year Australia Network contract.

The single largest budget reduction – $106 million – is occurring in the current financial year.

The Government announced the ABC will receive $3.3 billion from July 2022 to 2025 and that it is scrapping the indexation freeze on the ABC’s Budget imposed by the Turnbull Government in 2018

With the public broadcaster’s funding not keeping pace with inflation, the ABC had to make significant cuts to programming and staffing in 2020.

The government’s claim that, overall, the ABC’s budget has been increased must be treated with caution.

Independent research shows that – taking into account the government’s announcement – the ABC’s accumulated lost funding from 2014-15 to 2024-25 will reach $1.21 billion.

Promises not to cut the ABC’s budget have been repeatedly broken by the Coalition Government.

Since 2014, the ABC has lost more than 640 jobs.

Here are our sources – you might have others…

Coalition governments since 2014 have cut more than half a billion dollars, cumulatively, from the ABC’s direct funding. The ABC lost almost $200 million more over those years due to the cancellation, in 2014, of the 10-year DFAT contract for ABC International’s Australia Network television service in the Asia-Pacific. (ABC

Alumni Feb 2022)

“Funding reductions by government, including the return of capital, since 2014 have totalled $526 million up to 2021-22, with the ongoing reduction to the indexed funding base in 2021-22 being $106 million per annum”. (ABC’s formal answer to Budget Estimates (Environment and Communications) Question on Notice Number 100)

The Australia Institute, Feb 2022:

The total ABC budget has been cut by 512 million over eight years, plus an additional $14 million in “return of capital”.

The single largest budget reduction to date, of $106 million, came in the current financial year (2021/22).

Even after the indexation pause ends, it will continue to cost the ABC over $40 million a year due to the reduced funding base.

The ABC has lost 640 jobs, with staffing levels have fallen from 4,704 to 4,064 over the period. 147 jobs were lost as a result of the 2019–2022 indexation pause (also in Senate response).

Independent research – $1.2 billion:

https://theconversation.com/the-abcs-budget-hasnt-been-restored-its-still-facing-1-2-billion-in-accumulated-losses-over-a-decade-176532)