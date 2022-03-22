Four Corners — End of an Era

The hunt is on for a new boss at Four Corners, after its renowned Executive Producer, Sally Neighbour, announced that she would be leaving the ABC in May.

The move takes Ms Neighbour off the list as potential candidates for the still-vacant job of ABC News Director.

Neighbour has been the steward of what is arguably Australia’s most important current affairs television show for seven years, during which time the programme has been taken to new heights, and through great controversy.

Hers has been a stellar career, including time spent reporting for ABC News and 7.30, overseas postings in Beijing and Hong Kong, presenting Lateline, working as a senior investigative journalist on Four Corners and being Executive Producer of 7.30.

Some of the investigations Neighbour oversaw have resulted in royal commissions and legislative change.

For example, in July 2016, Four Corners broadcast disturbing images of cruel mistreatment at the Northern Territory’s Don Dale Detention Centre, which led to a royal commission.

In 2020, Four Corners broadcast an episode called “The Killing Fields” that highlighted the murder of Afghan civilians by Australian troops.

The story won the Gold Walkey Award, but also resulted in ABC offices being raided by the Australian Federal Police.

Also under Sally Neighbour’s watch, Four Corners broadcast a series of stories outlining a culture of misogyny within the halls of Parliament House, which resulted in a protracted legal controversy involving the former Attorney-General, Christian Porter, who later resigned.

And Sally Neighbour supervised many other stories, from looking into the banking and financial services industry to water theft in the Murray Darling Basin, and the Prime Minister’s controversial connections with a member of a conspiracy cult.

Many within the ABC hoped that Neighbour would be in the running for the position of Director of News, which has been vacant for about seven months.

Other internal candidates are understood to include the Acting News Director, Gavin Fang, the Head of State Coverage, Genevieve Hussey and Head of Investigations, John Lyons, though the position is also being advertised to external candidates.