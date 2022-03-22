Electorate Profile – Higgins

Click the map for a detailed PDF version

Background

Current Status: Liberal seat, with a margin of 3.7% (see https://www.abc.net.au/news/elections/federal/2019/guide/higg)

Current Member: Katie Allen (Liberal)

Confirmed Candidates: Katie Allen (Liberal), Michelle Ananda-Rajah (ALP), Sonya Semmens (Greens)

Electorate Profile: https://www.aec.gov.au/profiles/vic/higgins.htm

Demographics: https://quickstats.censusdata.abs.gov.au/census_services/getproduct/census/2016/quickstat/ced218

The electorate of Higgins has always been Liberal held, with the seat’s first two members both going on to serve as Prime Minister – Harold Holt and John Gorton. It was also held by deputy Liberal leader, Peter Costello.

Suburbs include Prahran, South Yarra, Toorak, Armadale, Malvern, Glen Iris, Ashburton, Carnegie, Ormond, Murrumbeena and Hughesdale.

2019 Two-party preferred outcome

Candidate Party Votes Margin This election (%) Previous election (%) Swing (%) Status ALLEN, Katie Liberal 54,139 7,800 53.88 59.97 -6.09 Elected McLEOD, Fiona Australian Labor Party 46,339 -7,800 46.12 40.03 +6.09

Source: https://results.aec.gov.au/24310/Website/HouseDivisionPage-24310-215.htm

Our Campaign

ABC Friends Victoria is campaigning to encourage Higgins voters to use their vote to ensure the ABC is properly funded by the next Federal Government.

Our campaign will encourage voters to be aware of where their local candidates and the major parties stand on four key pillars:

Restoration of full funding so that the ABC can meet future needs

A Board free from political appointments and interference

Five-year funding which keeps future budget decisions outside election cycles

Guaranteed Victorian regional and rural news and information services

Voters will then be encouraged through all ABCFV campaign materials to Vote for your ABC

