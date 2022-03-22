1300 108 126
office@abcfriends.org.au
Mail-bulk Facebook Linkedin Instagram Twitter Youtube
22 Mar 2022
0

Electorate Profile – Higgins

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Click the map for a detailed PDF version

Background

Current Status: Liberal seat, with a margin of 3.7% (see https://www.abc.net.au/news/elections/federal/2019/guide/higg)

Current Member: Katie Allen (Liberal)

Confirmed Candidates: Katie Allen (Liberal), Michelle Ananda-Rajah (ALP), Sonya Semmens (Greens)

Electorate Profile: https://www.aec.gov.au/profiles/vic/higgins.htm

Demographics: https://quickstats.censusdata.abs.gov.au/census_services/getproduct/census/2016/quickstat/ced218

The electorate of Higgins has always been Liberal held, with the seat’s first two members both going on to serve as Prime Minister – Harold Holt and John Gorton. It was also held by deputy Liberal leader, Peter Costello.

Suburbs include Prahran, South Yarra, Toorak, Armadale, Malvern, Glen Iris, Ashburton, Carnegie, Ormond, Murrumbeena and Hughesdale.

2019 Two-party preferred outcome

Candidate Party Votes Margin This election (%) Previous election (%) Swing (%) Status
ALLEN, Katie Liberal 54,139 7,800 53.88 59.97 -6.09 Elected
McLEOD, Fiona Australian Labor Party 46,339 -7,800 46.12 40.03 +6.09

Source: https://results.aec.gov.au/24310/Website/HouseDivisionPage-24310-215.htm

Our Campaign

ABC Friends Victoria is campaigning to encourage Higgins voters to use their vote to ensure the ABC is properly funded by the next Federal Government.

Our campaign will encourage voters to be aware of where their local candidates and the major parties stand on four key pillars:

  • Restoration of full funding so that the ABC can meet future needs
  • A Board free from political appointments and interference
  • Five-year funding which keeps future budget decisions outside election cycles
  • Guaranteed Victorian regional and rural news and information services

Voters will then be encouraged through all ABCFV campaign materials to Vote for your ABC

Get involved

ABC Friends Victoria relies on the support of volunteers, members and donors to be able to promote the importance and value of the ABC and the threats which undermine its capacity to do what we all need it to do.

Volunteer

ABC Friends has local groups across Victoria which work to raise awareness in local areas through activities such as staffing stalls, letterboxing, handing out flyers at pre-polling booths and stations. If you would like to get involved in the local campaign, please contact Marion Crooke on 9434 835 810 or marioncrooke@gmail.com or ABC Friends Victoria on 1300 108 126 or office@abcfriends.org.au

Join

Become an ABC Friends Victoria member and add your support to our work. Click here to join – https://me.abcfriendsvic.org.au/index.php/join-renew-abc-friends/ – or call the office on 1300 108 126.

Donate

Your donations will assist us to get our messages across through billboards and advertising and production of key materials such as posters and flyers. Donate through https://me.abcfriendsvic.org.au/index.php/donate-to-abc-friends-victoria/ or call the office on 1300 108 126.

 

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Recent News

Election Update
22 Mar 2022
Win — New Money Pays for More Journalists
22 Mar 2022
ABCF webinar with Jonathan Holmes
21 Mar 2022
Alumni – Former ABC staff come to the rescue
08 Mar 2022
ABC Board – Too easy to politicise
08 Mar 2022

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW

ABC Friends (Vic) on Facebook

ABC Friends (Vic) on Instagram

Sign up for ABC Friends (Vic) email news

NEWSLETTER ARCHIVE

© ABC Friends 2016 -2022

Privacy & Terms of Use