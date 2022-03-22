Election Update

ABC Friends Victoria is working through removing the ABC logo from campaign and communication materials to meet the ABC’s request that the corporate logo not be used for “political purposes”.

New artwork has been supplied for the fixed and mobile banners and shopping centre advertising that is currently in place across our six target marginal seats – Deakin, Chisholm, Corangamite, Higgins, Dunkley and Casey. Please let us know if you have seen these ads in your local areas – and even better send photos!

Design changes are now being made to current flyers and all new printed material between now and the election will not include the ABC logo or previous ABCFV logo.

We are producing new flag banners for our local groups to display over freeways and at events and new corflutes for members to host on their front fences.

The issue of the “political” nature of our materials – you will hear them described as “propaganda”! – can be heard in this foray on to ABC Radio Melbourne of ABC Friends Life Member Michael Kinnane. Michael and the Geelong Group have been making sure there is an ABC Friends presence outside ABC Radio’s pop-up station in Geelong during March.

Making sure we are complying with Electoral Laws

As we move closer to the election, we are making sure that all of our election-related communications comply with Commonwealth Electoral laws.

These laws recently changed for organisations which allocate more than one-third of their total income on electoral expenditure.

We have now assessed the electoral laws which have implications for not-for-profit organisations like ABC Friends Victoria and analysed all communications since 1 July 2021 which could be deemed “electoral matter”, defined in the legislation as covering any communications with the dominant purpose of influencing the way electors vote in a federal election.

All such communications will now be costed to determine which of three tiers of electorate expenditure ABC Friends fits into and then reported internally and to the Australian Electoral Commission.

We have also made sure that all ABCFV communications meet authorisation requirements.