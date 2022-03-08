Volunteer Profile Series Part 1

ABC Friends Victoria’s success is completely dependent on our much-valued volunteers.

Our volunteers carry out such roles as writing letters to the media and MPs, running stall at local markets, holding up banners over freeways, interviewing election candidates and providing administrative support in our office.

To pay tribute to our volunteers and to encourage those of you who might like to volunteer in the future, we are going to run a series of profiles of volunteers, with each profile showcasing a different role.

If you would like to start volunteering for ABC Friends Victoria, please call the ABC Friends office 1300 108 126 or email abcfriendsvolunteers@gmail.com

Spreading our messages through local markets

Fran Robbins has been a feature of the Geelong Group’s stalls at local markets since 2016, when she started volunteering for ABC Friends Victoria.

Fran loves to get people talking about the ABC as they wander around these markets.

Sometimes you have to almost trip people up to get them to stop and chat. But, once you get them chatting, it becomes clear that they do value the ABC and are happy to talk and listen.

She says the increasing commercialisation of news and information by privately owned TV and radio stations means that it is more important than ever to talk to people about the need to keep the ABC in public hands.

Fran says this is especially so with younger people who don’t understand that stations they love like Triple J are part of the ABC and can be threatened by government funding cuts or interference.

Fran said she would encourage anyone to become an ABC Friends volunteer.

I just do the markets close to home and when I am available, and I really enjoy the experience of chatting to people and getting them to sign petitions or have a look at what we have to give them. The ABC needs all the help it can get at the moment, so it’s a great opportunity to do something about this in a way that suits you.

While the Geelong Group have a busy schedule ahead as local markets emerge from the pandemic, this is not the only group that you can join to play such a role. The Boroondara and Eastern Groups are combining to run a stall at the Glenferrie Festival on 27 March, while other Groups will also be involved in local events and activities in the lead up to the election.