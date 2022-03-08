1300 108 126
08 Mar 2022
Pre-election campaign in full swing

Local ABC Groups in marginal seats are becoming increasingly busier as we move closer to the Federal Election.

The Geelong Group is busy running stalls across the Corangamite electorate and outside the ABC pop-up studio which is broadcasting during March. The ABC’s request that we stop using its logo has been a handy conversation-starter!

The Geelong group in action outside the ABC studio.

The Eastern Group campaigning in Chisholm has interviewed sitting Liberal MP Gladys Liu and ALP Candidate Carina Garland and will interview other candidates soon.

 

In conjunction with volunteers from the Northern Group, Eastern Group members are also now holding banners up across freeways in the electorate most weeks, while also monitoring pedestrian numbers to and from local stations to determine when to start handing out flyers to commuters.

The Boroondara and Eastern Groups are also combining to run a stall at one of Melbourne’s largest community events, the Glenferrie Festival, on 27 March.

As many of you may have seen, we have recently started an awareness raising campaign of digital ads in major shopping centres and roadside billboards across our six targeted marginal seats – Dunkley, Higgins, Corangamite, Deakin, Casey and Chisholm. These are now being updated to meet with the ABC’s ban on the use of its logo as a result of a complaint by Senator Andrew Bragg.

Our social media campaign is also in full swing across LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. If you are a social media user, please follow our accounts and encourage your friends to do so too!

