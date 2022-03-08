Going loco over logos

It may be hard to believe but we at ABC Friends Victoria have been obliged to spend much of the last week talking about logos.

At a time of COVID-19… and climate change… and floods… and now war… the ABC has been forced to turn its attention to the need to tell ABC Friends to stop using its logo on our election materials. We will comply of course—at considerable trouble and cost. We ask for your patience while we redesign our website and redesign and reproduce all our election materials.

The logo saga commenced when Senator Andrew Bragg used parliamentary privilege to demand the ABC to insist on permission to publish its logo. You are probably extremely familiar with the ABC logo – if not it is reproduced in all its splendid unique glory here.

We at ABC Friends have been embedding the ABC logo in our materials for many decades – ever since it was adopted. We exist, after all, to support and defend the ABC.

It is worth noting that it is only now, on the eve of an election, that this practice has been challenged. It reinforces our view that this election is crucial for the future of the ABC, and that there are some people who would prefer that the ABC was distracted from its accountability role or indeed that it wasn’t there at all!

Unfortunately, Senator Bragg’s petty and vindictive intervention affects many more organisations and people than those that he has targeted. Enemies of the ABC use its logo as well as friends. Any politician, for example, who appears on the ABC to air their views has probably used the ABC logo in promoting themselves. An example is provided HERE. Senator Henderson, who also has the ABC logo on her website, just yesterday called for injunctions against ABC Friends, in this article HERE.

There will be a scramble over the next few weeks as people adjust to the new (appropriate) use of the ABC logo. Not many will thank Senator Bragg for his intervention.

For our part, we have embarked on the full change process and you will see our new logo steadily replace the ABC logo over the next few weeks. Here is our new temporary logo.

We are asking our supporters to stop distributing the previous election materials which use the ABC logo and to stop wearing T shirts with the ABC logo when engaged in election activities. We will get the new materials to you as soon as we can.

In one respect, we are pleased that The Australian has taken up this issue. It has meant that our messages are reaching people we have never reached before! The attack by News Ltd and Senators Bragg and Henderson has made us even more determined to campaign on behalf of the ABC. Perhaps it has also made you more determined to join and help us?