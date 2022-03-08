Alumni – Former ABC staff come to the rescue

The war in Ukraine has exposed ABC News as suffering from a severe lack of senior journalists to support coverage.

Years of coalition budget cuts and other government pressure has seen ABC News almost entirely stripped of veteran journalists — particularly those with international experience.

So news managers have called on former foreign correspondents Michael Brissendon and the recently-retired Philip Williams to come into studios to support the rolling news coverage.

There was simply nobody in the organisation left to turn to.

According to a Guardian report:

Europe correspondents Nick Dole and Isabella Higgins, and the Middle East correspondent, Tom Joyner, are on the ground in the conflict and winning plaudits for their live coverage of the unfolding events. But back in the studio in Ultimo, endless rounds of redundancies and the slow erosion of resources for foreign correspondents has meant there are fewer senior staff to support those in the field.

Meanwhile, other former ABC employees (many of whom are journalists) are ramping up their federal election campaign in support of the public broadcaster.

Former ABC heavyweights Kerry O’Brien and Quentin Dempster have been taking part in a broad array of talks and events to help express how crucial this election is to the ABC’s future.

And the ABC Alumni group has resolved to support ABC Friends and other groups in their battle to support candidates who, in turn, support the ABC.

The Alumni recently published a “Facts and Talking Points” document that is excellent ammunition against detractors.

The ABC Alumni election policies statement says:

We support any candidate who will commit, if elected, to supporting legislative or budgetary measures to:

Guarantee that ABC services will remain independent of government, free-to-air and free-to-access, and funded from consolidated revenue. Improve funding certainty and the ABC’s ability to plan ahead, by introducing five-year funding agreements. In order to enable the ABC to fulfil its charter obligations, including the provision of comprehensive rural and regional services, progressively restore the ABC’s operational budget to the level of funding it received before budget cuts commenced in 2014. Insist that all ABC Board appointments are advertised widely and selected on merit from a shortlist recommended by an independent non-partisan nominations panel, as laid down in the ABC Act. Restore and enhance funding for ABC International, so it can fully resume its vital role as Australia’s trusted voice in the Asia-Pacific.

And the Alumni has started publishing a series of blog posts to celebrate this year’s ABC 90th anniversary.

The most recent feature is on the Argonauts Club, an extremely popular children’s radio programme broadcast between 1941 and 1972.

For other 90th anniversary recollections on subjects from the Munich terrorist drama to pioneering women cinematographers, you can visit the Alumni’s special webpage dedicated to the anniversary, which will be updated with new articles as the year progresses.

