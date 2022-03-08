ABC Board – Too easy to politicise

Governments undermining the ABC through budgetary pressure is one well-known method for hostile politicians to attack the public broadcaster.

But another, more insidious, way of politicising the ABC is through the corrupted selection process for members of the ABC board.

The current selection process for board members does nothing in practice to ensure the independence of the board, and so is an ongoing threat to the ABC’s integrity.

In spite of a so-called “merit-based” process being instituted in 2013, the reality of the situation is that the Communications Minister can manipulate the system so as to install board members who could be perceived as supporting their brand of politics rather than being unbiased stewards.

The most glaring recent example was the appointment of former board member Janet Albrechtsen, who was a vocal anti-ABC critic.

Friends of our ABC have no way of knowing how much influence board members have had on recent changes at the ABC that have seen a generation of experienced journalists being forced out.

Although the official selection guidelines call for board nominations to be made by a panel on merit based on the candidate’s experience in running broadcasting, financial or other related realms, section 4 of the guidelines allows for the Prime Minister (in the case of the chair), or the Communications Minister to ignore the whole process and make non-recommended appointments simply by announcing them in Parliament.

The full guidelines, and a flow-chart illustrating the manner of board appointments are included in a PDF below.

Many argue that the current board, for instance, has been stacked with coalition-friendly members.

Three new non-executive directors were appointed to their board seats last year by Communications Minister Paul Fletcher.

They are former News Corp and Foxtel chief, Peter Tonagh, former Network Seven executive Mario D’Orazio, and former Qantas and Telstra chief information officer Fiona Balfour.

The rest of the board is comprised of the chair, Ita Buttrose (who was appointed by the Prime Minister), Managing Director David Anderson, staff elected director Dr. Jane Connors, rural industry leader Georgie Somerset, financier and Sydney Institute director Joseph Gersh, and another former Network Seven and News Ltd executive, Peter Lewis.

In 2018 the centrist Australia Institute (AI) think tank produced a paper entitled Depoliticising the ABC Board and Appointment Process, which made recommendations on how to depoliticise the ABC board.

The report said:

The ABC Board carries the ultimate responsibility for the independence and integrity of the national broadcaster. In previous eras both sides of politics made inappropriate partisan appointments to the ABC board. Despite the ‘arm’s length, merit based’ reforms made in 2013, the appointment process has once again become deeply politicised. Basic governance standards are being breached.

The AI report recommended:

The process of consultation on the appointment of the chair should be formalised and expanded to include genuine consultation with a cross-party committee, in addition to the Leader of the Opposition. A cross-party committee should be given responsibility for overseeing the ABC Board appointment process, either replacing the current nomination panel, or overseeing it. ABC audiences and the wider public should be more involved. Better publicity around upcoming vacancies and selection criteria should be provided. Consideration should be given to selection of an ‘audience supported board member’. Candidates who wish to make their applications public could publish their profile, CV and interviews on the ABC website. Support from ABC audiences for these nominations could be assessed through online or written submissions. The option for the minister to bypass the nomination process should be removed, or available only with genuine consultation with the shadow minister.

