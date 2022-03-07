Thanks for the endowment

We are delighted to report that the ABC Friends Endowment Fund, launched last October, has already attracted 17 donations. We are especially grateful for this immediate response, and we want to acknowledge and thank the following donors:

Anonymous

Malcolm Anderson

Shirley Campbell

Keith Dempster

Lyn Foster

Fred Frohlich

Ken Inglis Estate

Malcolm Johns

John Joyce

Zeta Newbound

Lyn Parker

Marion Rennie

M.J. Sinclair **

Halina Strand

Ann Turner

Jean Whitla

It is clear that the ABC has enemies, and they are not going to go away. If we want to ensure that the ABC survives – where would we be without the ABC? – we need to be ready for a long term campaign to support an independent publicly-funded broadcaster. Beyond the next election and well into the future.

The ABC Friends Endowment Fund has been created to enable friends and supporters of the ABC to make a legacy gift to help the ABC to have a future. The ABC itself cannot accept gifts, but ABC Friends, which is dedicated to support and defend the ABC, can accept donations of any size (currently without tax deductibility).

Bequests and donations to the Fund are welcome at any time.

More information about the fund