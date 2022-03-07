1300 108 126
07 Mar 2022
Thanks for the endowment

We are delighted to report that the ABC Friends Endowment Fund, launched last October, has already attracted 17 donations. We are especially grateful for this immediate response, and we want to acknowledge and thank the following donors:

  • Anonymous
  • Malcolm Anderson
  • Shirley Campbell
  • Keith Dempster
  • Lyn Foster
  • Fred Frohlich
  • Ken Inglis Estate
  • Malcolm Johns
  • John Joyce
  • Zeta Newbound
  • Lyn Parker
  • Marion Rennie
  • M.J. Sinclair **
  • Halina Strand
  • Ann Turner
  • Jean Whitla

It is clear that the ABC has enemies, and they are not going to go away. If we want to ensure that the ABC survives –  where would we be without the ABC? – we need to be ready for a long term campaign to support an independent publicly-funded broadcaster. Beyond the next election and well into the future.

The ABC Friends Endowment Fund has been created to enable friends and supporters of the ABC to make a legacy gift to help the ABC to have a future. The ABC itself cannot accept gifts, but ABC Friends, which is dedicated to support and defend the ABC, can accept donations of any size (currently without tax deductibility).

Bequests and donations to the Fund are welcome at any time.

Donations to the Fund can be made by cheque, by direct transfer from your bank account, or by credit card using this form:

More information about the fund

