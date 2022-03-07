Electorate Profile – Chisholm

Click the map for a detailed PDF version

Background

Current Status: Liberal seat, with a 0.5% margin (see https://www.abc.net.au/news/elections/federal/2019/guide/chis)

Current Member: Gladys Liu

Confirmed Candidates: Gladys Liu (Liberals), Carina Garland (ALP), Luke Arthur (Greens), Max Mok (Independent)

Electorate Profile: https://www.aec.gov.au/profiles/vic/chisholm.htm

Demographics: https://quickstats.censusdata.abs.gov.au/census_services/getproduct/census/2016/quickstat/ced208

Chisholm is an eastern suburbs electorate which includes Box Hill, Blackburn, Nunawading, Burwood, Ashwood and parts of Surrey Hills, Forest Hill, Mount Waverley and Glen Waverley.

Chisholm has become more marginal in recent years after previously being held by the Liberals with a 3% margin.

2019 Two-party preferred outcome

Candidate Party Votes Margin This election (%) Previous election (%) Swing (%) Status LIU, Gladys Liberal 48,005 1,090 50.57 52.91 -2.34 Elected YANG, Jennifer Australian Labor Party 46,915 -1,090 49.43 47.09 2.34

https://results.aec.gov.au/24310/Website/HouseDivisionPage-24310-205.htm

Our Campaign

ABC Friends Victoria is campaigning to encourage Casey voters to use their vote to ensure the ABC is properly funded by the next Federal Government.

Our campaign will encourage voters to be aware of where their local candidates and the major parties stand on four key pillars:

Restoration of full funding so that the ABC can meet future needs

An ABC Board free from political appointments and interference

Five-year funding which keeps future budget decisions outside election cycles

Guaranteed Victorian regional and rural news and information services

Voters will then be encouraged through all ABCFV campaign materials to support candidates who support a strong, independent ABC.

Get involved

ABC Friends Victoria relies on the support of volunteers, members and donors to be able to promote the importance and value of the ABC and the threats which undermine its capacity to do what we all need it to do.

Volunteer

ABC Friends has local groups which work to raise awareness through activities such as staffing stalls, letterboxing and handing out flyers at pre-polling booths and stations. If you would like to get involved at a local level, please contact Neil on 0411 487 348 or via jenbneilb@gmail.com or the ABC Friends Victoria office on 1300 108 126 or office@abcfriends.org.au

Join

Become an ABC Friends Victoria member and add your support to our work. Click here to join – https://me.abcfriendsvic.org.au/index.php/join-renew-abc-friends/ – or call the office on 1300 108 126.

Donate

Your donations will assist us to get our messages across through billboards and advertising and production of key materials such as posters and flyers. Donate through https://me.abcfriendsvic.org.au/index.php/donate-to-abc-friends-victoria/ or call the office on 1300 108 126.