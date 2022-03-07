Electorate Profile – Chisholm
Click the map for a detailed PDF version
Background
Current Status: Liberal seat, with a 0.5% margin (see https://www.abc.net.au/news/elections/federal/2019/guide/chis)
Current Member: Gladys Liu
Confirmed Candidates: Gladys Liu (Liberals), Carina Garland (ALP), Luke Arthur (Greens), Max Mok (Independent)
Electorate Profile: https://www.aec.gov.au/profiles/vic/chisholm.htm
Demographics: https://quickstats.censusdata.abs.gov.au/census_services/getproduct/census/2016/quickstat/ced208
Chisholm is an eastern suburbs electorate which includes Box Hill, Blackburn, Nunawading, Burwood, Ashwood and parts of Surrey Hills, Forest Hill, Mount Waverley and Glen Waverley.
Chisholm has become more marginal in recent years after previously being held by the Liberals with a 3% margin.
2019 Two-party preferred outcome
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Margin
|This election (%)
|Previous election (%)
|Swing (%)
|Status
|LIU, Gladys
|Liberal
|48,005
|1,090
|50.57
|52.91
|-2.34
|Elected
|YANG, Jennifer
|Australian Labor Party
|46,915
|-1,090
|49.43
|47.09
|2.34
https://results.aec.gov.au/24310/Website/HouseDivisionPage-24310-205.htm
Our Campaign
ABC Friends Victoria is campaigning to encourage Casey voters to use their vote to ensure the ABC is properly funded by the next Federal Government.
Our campaign will encourage voters to be aware of where their local candidates and the major parties stand on four key pillars:
- Restoration of full funding so that the ABC can meet future needs
- An ABC Board free from political appointments and interference
- Five-year funding which keeps future budget decisions outside election cycles
- Guaranteed Victorian regional and rural news and information services
Voters will then be encouraged through all ABCFV campaign materials to support candidates who support a strong, independent ABC.
