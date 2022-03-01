Merger – Introducing ABC Advertising by Stealth?

Fears of advertising being introduced to the ABC, by way of a mooted merger with SBS, have been raised once again, with the SBS boss publicly and emphatically rejecting the concept.

And with some members of the government (most recently NSW Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells) supporting the idea, there are concerns it could be cemented by the Morrison government if it is returned at the coming election.

It’s a long-running argument that public money could be saved by merging the two public broadcasters.

They already cooperate to make back-office savings, but merging our commercial-free ABC with an SBS that is supported by advertising is worrying.

How could the two merge if one of them carries incessant and worsening commercial advertising; how could the ABC remain independent under such circumstances?

In a recent newspaper report, SBS Managing Director James Taylor rejected the case for a merger.

He said there is no benefit to bringing the two organisations together, and said there was still a role for the multicultural broadcaster.

James Taylor said:

You need a strategic imperative to bring [ABC and SBS] together [and] there isn’t one. You need a cost imperative to bring them together. There isn’t one. There isn’t a revenue synergy because we are commercially exposed in a way that the ABC is not.

Nevertheless, ABC Managing Director David Anderson has attempted to create a closer relationship between the two.

In late 2020, The Age published a letter it had obtained under Freedom of Information legislation.

According to the report, Mr. Anderson suggested the two national broadcasters revisit cost-saving measures such as creating an online video service (instead of running ABC iview and SBS On Demand separately) or moving into the national broadcaster’s Ultimo premises in Sydney.

According to the report, David Anderson wrote:

In the face of the [COVID-19 pandemic], the ABC has modified its response to the indexation pause on its triennial funding by delaying savings measures entailing staff redundancies. It is likewise my expectation that COVID-19 is putting pressure on advertising revenues, which make up a significant proportion of SBS’s budget. I would suggest that we re-examine a number of potential opportunities on which we were previously unable to find common ground.

That approach was also rejected by James Taylor.

Former ABC Editorial Director and a long-term news executive for both the ABC and SBS, Alan Sunderland, wrote about the merger concept recently for the Meanjin periodical.

He argued that if the two teamed up, it could have the opposite effect and that the SBS would be able to drop its intrusive advertising.

Alan Sunderland wrote:

A merger, if handled sensibly and planned well, does have the potential to deliver back-end savings, and those savings could allow SBS to once again be part of a fully taxpayer funded public broadcaster and eliminate advertising from its output. It should be stressed that this only becomes possible if it is a merger driven by the two broadcasters themselves, and fuelled by public consultation and public demand. A merger driven through by an uncaring Government looking for easy savings would cut back funding so hard that advertising would remain necessary. This would deliver exactly the kind of damaged and untenable public broadcasting that New Zealand has been stuck with since it commercialised its own service.

It’s surely an issue being watched carefully by the powerful owners of Australia’s commercial radio and television stations.

They too would be fighting any suggestion that could result in the ABC carrying advertising for fear of a huge new player entering the commercial market and affecting their income.