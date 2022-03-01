Ban – Friends Rush to Drop ABC Logo

ABC Friends branches across Australia have been rushing to change everything from websites to promotional materials after being banned from using the famous ABC logo in campaigns.

It’s a fresh political assault on ABC Friends designed to hobble the organisation just as an election approaches.

It all started at a recent Senate Estimates Committee hearing, where NSW Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg brandished a selection of ABC Friends promotional material while asking the ABC Managing Director, David Anderson, why it was that the ABC does not take action against Friends for using its recognisable Lissajous curve logo.

It is a long-held belief on the conservative side of politics that the ABC should take action to prevent the use of its logo by its supporters, but this is the first time the issue has been raised in such a manner.

David Anderson told the hearing:

We do have rules when it comes to use of the ABC logo, particularly around election campaigns. And we do enforce that. For those other groups, such as Friends, if they’re embarking on a political campaign, then they need to also abide by those rules and not use our ABC logo when doing it.

Soon after the hearing, the ABC issued a statement which, in part, read:

The ABC’s rights in relation to its content, logos, or intellectual property are protected under Australian copyright law, and so any intended use of ABC content or logos or any other intellectual property by political parties, candidates, or third party groups, requires the ABC’s approval. Approval will not be granted for any use of ABC content or logos or any other intellectual property in political advertising or political messaging. This includes broadcast advertising, print advertising, other forms of advertising including websites, and any and all social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and other digital platforms.

The issue has forced nationwide action by ABC Friends, which has branches in each state and territory, as well as a national body based in Canberra.

With the election almost upon us, Friends branches have already generated a great deal of election materials featuring the logo.

But in light of the statement, the ABC Friends National Committee has reluctantly decided that ABC Friends should not use the ABC logo in its campaign materials, and that the ABC should be informed of that decision.

It is hoped that this response will best protect the ABC from further attacks.

ABC Friends National will adopt a temporary logo which just says “ABC Friends” in blue stylised letters.

Senator Bragg has told The Australian newspaper that ABC Friends was dragging the ABC into a political campaign by using the logo, even though all Friends material was clearly differentiated.

He said:

I don’t want the ABC politicised. It isn’t in the organisation’s interests to be dragged into a federal election campaign and its logo used in partisan attacks.

Clearly desperate to find a spokesperson who would want to come forward to comment on the issue, The Australian went to the right-wing fringe organisation the Institute of Public Affairs for a statement which was characteristically and predictably biased against the ABC and ABC Friends.

IPA spokesman Evan Mulholland said, effectively, that Friends’ use of the logo was a long-term conspiracy against the government supported by the ABC.