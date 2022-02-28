Free public panel discussion at The Capitol

Panel discussion with Barrie Cassidy and Patricia Karvelas

Journalism@RMIT presents a timely public panel discussion on the topic, ‘Is political journalism in Australia failing our democracy?’, featuring RMIT Adjunct Professor Barrie Cassidy (ABC), and RMIT Alumnus Patricia Karvelas (ABC RN Breakfast).

With an election due to be announced sometime in the coming weeks, Journalism@RMIT presents a timely public panel discussion on the topic, ‘Is political journalism in Australia failing our democracy?’, featuring two leading journalists and political commentators in Australia, RMIT Adjunct Professor Barrie Cassidy (ABC), and RMIT Alumnus Patricia Karvelas (ABC RN Breakfast).

Chaired by Associate Professor Alex Wake (Program Manager, Journalism@RMIT), this public event will be held, free of charge, at historic The Capitol, 113 Swanston Street Melbourne 3000.

For anyone interested in Australian journalism and its role in maintaining the health of Australian politics and democracy, this discussion will be an invaluable opportunity to hear two ‘insiders’ give their views and experience, from both historical and contemporary perspectives, at a crucial moment in Australian history.