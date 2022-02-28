Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
28 Feb 2022
A new ABC Friends Victoria logo

Forget about Covid, China and Climate Change. The real threat to our society is – you guessed it – the use of the ABC logo by ABC Friends!

Last month Senator Bragg used parliamentary privilege to attack the ABC for letting ABC Friends use its logo in election campaigning. The ABC was forced to say they didn’t and wouldn’t. Consequently we have developed a new logo. It is based on a familiar waveform shape but does not include the ABC logo. We hope our supporters like it!

The new logo is already being used on social media and electronic communications. We will be updating our web site and other materials over the coming weeks. We will also be running down our current lines of merchandise. This will all involve additional design and printing costs so if you are in a position to helps us, please donate.

We also know that this petty and vindictive act is intended to intimidate the ABC and ABC Friends, and it won’t work. We will intensify our campaign to ask people to VOTE FOR THE ABC! (see the latest report HERE). Please join us!

