Login – iview Changes Anger Some

The ABC is pushing ahead with its somewhat controversial decision to require iview viewers to log into an account.

ABC iview users will need to create the login so as to watch programs from 15 March 2022, on what is the most popular streaming service for an Australian broadcaster.

Some Friends members have contacted our office to express disquiet at the move, which they argue will have implications for privacy.

They’ve also asked why they should sign up to something for which they have already paid.

Login requirements for streaming services are not new.

Australians already need to log in before using SBS’ on demand services, as well as the big streaming services like Netflix.

According to the ABC:

Eighty per cent of public service broadcasters in the European Broadcasting Union, for example, require some form of login to access their video on demand service, including the BBC. In a recent audience survey 95 per cent of respondents flagged a strong interest for ABC iview to add personalisation features that would require a login. Failing to keep pace with user expectations could lead to a danger that our Australian stories get lost in the mix, or don’t get told at all.

While some are annoyed, other Friends members are welcoming what is promised to be a “better user experience.”

In a statement, the ABC said the login requirement would lead to more personalised ABC iview services for audiences, including program recommendations, watchlists and the ability to pick up a show where they left off across multiple devices.

The statement said:

Australians are already used to having logins to watch content on streaming services and the on-demand platforms of commercial and public broadcasters, such as SBS. Many of the personalised features now expected by viewers can be provided only to account holders. Requiring a login on ABC iview, with all the privacy and data protections people expect of the ABC, enables the commercial-free public broadcaster to continue to nurture its relationship with audiences. Nothing about creating a login for ABC iview changes our editorial independence, integrity or responsibility, including the privacy and data protections people expect of the ABC. The ABC places a high priority on the protection of personal information, in line with the trust that Australians place in their public broadcaster.

In an attempt to placate the detractors, the ABC has published a “Frequently Asked Questions” document.

Quoted in The Guardian online new site, ABC Friends National President Margaret Reynolds said she suspected the issue was a clash of the old and the new.

Margaret Reynolds said:

We’re managing new technology with logins and passwords for everything from your phone bill to Netflix. I think many people would think, ‘what are they complaining about?’ but other people, like me, say if I have to have another password I’ll need a separate room just to keep them in.”

