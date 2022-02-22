Essay – ABC MD on “Right-Wing” Attacks

In an effort to counter the ABC’s small but powerful number of detractors, ABC Managing Director David Anderson has published a new essay, which is being very well received.

Now More Than Ever: Australia’s ABC is published by Monash University Publishing and is timed to coincide with the ABC’s 90th anniversary.

Publicity for the book says:

This book sets out why Australians turn to their ABC now more than ever for information and news, solace and entertainment, pride and patriotism. Anderson lays out how the ABC will continue to innovate and develop as our essential and beloved national institution over the years leading to its centenary in 2032, and beyond.

In defending the ABC’s “overwhelming” influence on Australian life, David Anderson says critics “don’t deter us.”

He writes:

We know that for democracy to flourish, a nation’s citizens must have an independent source of truth they can turn to – one that is unwavering, unbiased, and committed to providing the accurate, relevant information they need. This is the core role played by the ABC. And any attempts to interfere with, or undermine, the independence of the ABC, by either political or commercial players, must and will be resisted at all costs.

The essay stands out not just because of its defence of the ABC, but because, for the first time, an ABC MD names the right-wing as the ABC’s principal enemy.

He wrote that there is a “dangerous rightwing agenda” to defund public broadcasting internationally.

Former ABC Editorial Policies Director Alan Sunderland has written a glowing review for the ABC Alumni organisation.

Alan Sunderland wrote:

There has traditionally been great reluctance in the management ranks of the ABC to explicitly name this [right wing] agenda, at least in part because of the ABC’s commitment to impartiality and steering clear of anything that could be seen as politically taking sides. But this is not about political partisanship. It is about acknowledging a simple truth. Now More than Ever: Australia’s ABC…is a passionate and well-argued cri de coeur from a man who has devoted his working life to the public broadcaster, from the mail room to the top office. Anderson hits all the right notes – calling out the 30% cut in funding since the ABC’s heyday in the 1980s, its hallowed place in the hearts of Australians as a trusted source of news and an independent maker of Australian drama, comedy and children’s content, its role as a regional and emergency broadcaster, and its newly emerged popularity as the top-ranked provider of mobile and online news.

