ABC Friends News

22 Feb 2022
Electorate Profile – Corangamite

Click the map for a detailed PDF version

Background

Current Status: ALP held, with a margin of 1%
Current Member: Libby Coker (ALP)
Confirmed Candidates: Libby Coker (ALP), Stephanie Asher (Liberal), Alex Marshall (Greens), Paul Barker (Liberal Democrats)
Electorate Profile: https://www.aec.gov.au/profiles/vic/corangamite.htm
Demographics: https://quickstats.censusdata.abs.gov.au/census_services/getproduct/census/2016/quickstat/lga21830

Originally a predominantly rural electorate, Corangamite has become more urban as the Surf Coast has grown and a redistribution brought in more parts of suburban Geelong. The electorate includes all of the Bellarine Peninsula, Torquay, Armstrong Creek, Grovedale, Waurn Ponds and the southern part of Golden Plains Shire.

Corangamite has a long history as a conservative seat, only being won four times by the Labor Party prior to Libby Coker’s election in 2019. Liberal MP Sarah Henderson won the seat in 2013 and 2016 election, but the electorate then became more marginal after the 2018 redistribution.

Source: https://www.abc.net.au/news/elections/federal/2019/guide/cora

2019 Two-party preferred outcome

Candidate Party Votes Margin This election (%) Previous election (%) Swing (%) Status
COKER, Libby Australian Labor Party 51,895 2,170 51.07 50.03 +1.04 Elected
HENDERSON, Sarah Liberal 49,725 -2,170 48.93 49.97 -1.04

Source: https://results.aec.gov.au/24310/Website/HouseDivisionPage-24310-207.htm

Our Campaign

ABC Friends Victoria is campaigning to encourage Corangamite voters to use their vote to ensure the ABC is properly funded by the next Federal Government.

Our campaign will encourage voters to be aware of where their local candidates and the major parties stand on four key pillars:

  • Restoration of full funding so that the ABC can meet future needs
  • A Board of Management free from political appointments and interference
  • Five-year funding which keeps future budget decisions outside election cycles
  • Guaranteed Victorian regional and rural news and information services

Voters will then be encouraged through all ABCFV campaign materials to Vote for your ABC

Get involved

ABC Friends Victoria relies on the support of volunteers, members and donors to be able to promote the importance and value of the ABC and the threats which undermine its capacity to do what we all need it to do.

Volunteer

ABC Friends has local groups across Victoria which work to raise awareness in local areas through activities such as staffing stalls, letterboxing, handing out flyers at pre-polling booths and stations. If you would like to assist with the Corangamite campaign, please call Jennifer Lord on 0431 148 084 or email jennilord@gmail.com or contact ABC Friends Victoria on 1300 108 126 or office@abcfriends.org.au

Join

Become an ABC Friends Victoria member and add your support to our work. Click here to join – https://me.abcfriendsvic.org.au/index.php/join-renew-abc-friends/ – or call the office on 1300 108 126.

Donate

Your donations will assist us to get our messages across through billboards and advertising and production of key materials such as posters and flyers. Donate through https://me.abcfriendsvic.org.au/index.php/donate-to-abc-friends-victoria/ or call the office on 1300 108 126.

 

