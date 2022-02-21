Pre-Election Campaign Update

ABC Friends Victoria’s pre-election awareness raising campaign is now in its first stage with billboards in place across three of our six marginal seats.

Digital ads on the paths to supermarkets within key shopping centres are now also running.

We encourage all members and supporters to check out these billboards and digital ads and let us know what you think about their effectiveness in terms of location and messages – we would value this feedback for future planning. We would also love any photos!

Billboards with the message “The ABC. Trusted. Valued. Still underfunded. Support candidates who support a strong ABC” are now in place in Station St, Box Hill (Chisholm), Canterbury Rd, Bayswater (Deakin) and the corner of Toorak Rd and Punt Rd, South Yarra (Higgins).

A further billboard will be located in central Geelong to encourage Corangamite voters from March.

Under the guidance of new Social Media Coordinator, Tom Hall, we are also taking our messages to Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter so please like and share these if you are active social media users.

Our local groups are now also becoming more active, with several staffing stalls at festivals and events in recent weeks and a calendar of bookings to come. The Eastern and Northern groups have also started their joint efforts to hold banners above key roads in Chisholm during peak hours.

Many of the groups are handing out two recently created flyers which are available to download on our website.

This pre-election campaign will run until Easter, with a focus during that time on our four key pillars: