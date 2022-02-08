Federal Election – Our Campaign

ABC Friends Victoria committee members, staff and local group members came together on Sunday

to add the finishing touches to the pre-election awareness raising campaign we will run in six

marginal seats until Easter.

With the election most likely to be mid-May, we believe this timing will give us the best chance to

increase community awareness of the impacts of ABC budget cuts and interference by the national

government before the election campaign takes hold.

With so many issues always running during election campaigns, we don’t want our messages being

overwhelmed by campaign announcements and scandals!

As with previous elections, local groups will be at the forefront in the marginal seats we have chosen

– Corangamite, Chisholm, Casey, Dunkley, Deakin and Higgins. These active members will talk

directly to community members at local stalls and locations such as railways stations, hand out and

letterbox information flyers and perhaps hold the occasional noisy demonstration!

These on-the-ground efforts will be supported by the use of billboards carrying ABC Friends Victoria

election messages in prominent locations and digital advertising in key local shopping centres.

In Corangamite, Chisholm and Dunkley, mobile billboards will be driven around these electorates for

two days, including an agreed time parked in a key location with ABCFV volunteers alongside

handing out information and talking to community members.

This campaign will also be enhanced by a full social media campaign across Facebook, LinkedIn,

Twitter and Instagram, including targeted advertising in the six marginal seats. This campaign is

designed to elevate the reach and impact of previous campaigns and ensure as wide an audience as

possible.

Throughout the campaign, we will encourage voters to use their vote to ensure the ABC is properly

funded by the next Federal Government. Our campaign will encourage voters to be aware of where

their local candidates and the major parties stand on four key pillars:

Restoration of full funding so that the ABC can meet future needs An ABC Board free from political appointments and interference Five-year funding which keeps future budget decisions outside election cycles Guaranteed Victorian regional and rural news and information services

Voters will be encouraged through all ABCFV campaign materials to vote for candidates who support

a strong, independent ABC, using key messages around the:

need to ensure the ABC is sufficiently funded

high level of trust and value Australians hold for the ABC

importance of the ABC across all ages and life stages

vital need for the ABC to be able to report freely.

In today’s e-news, we have included a profile of the seat of Dunkley – this is the first in a series of

profiles of the six marginal seats we are targeting. These provide information about the electorate,

including a map and links to further information.

You can also read here how you can help the local campaign being spearheaded by ABC Southern

Bayside Group Convenor Ivor Donohue or help ABC Friends in other ways.