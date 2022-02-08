Electorate Profile – Dunkley

Click the map for a detailed PDF version

Background

Current Status: ALP seat, with a 2.7% margin

Current Member: Peta Murphy (ALP)

Confirmed Candidates: Peta Murphy (ALP), Sharn Coombes (Liberal), Liam O’Brien (Greens)

Electorate Profile: https://www.aec.gov.au/profiles/vic/dunkley.htm

Demographics: https://quickstats.censusdata.abs.gov.au/census_services/getproduct/census/2016/quickstat/ced212

Dunkley includes Frankston and the surrounding suburbs of Langwarrin, Seaford, Carrum Downs, Sandhurst and Mount Eliza.

Dunkley was won by Labor’s Bob Chynoweth at its first contest in 1984, but he was defeated in 1990 before being re-elected in 1993. Dunkley changed again in 1996 when Liberal MP Bruce Billson was first elected. The 2018 redistribution wiped out the Liberal Party margin and the ALP’s Peta Murphy was successful in 2019.

Source: https://www.abc.net.au/news/elections/federal/2019/guide/dunk

2019 Two-party preferred outcome

Candidate Party Votes Margin This election (%) Previous election (%) Swing (%) Status MURPHY, Peta Australian Labor Party 51,066 5,304 52.74 51.03 +1.71 Elected CREWTHER, Chris Liberal 45,762 -5,304 47.26 48.97 -1.71

https://results.aec.gov.au/24310/Website/HouseDivisionPage-24310-210.htm

Our Campaign

ABC Friends Victoria is campaigning to encourage Dunkley voters to use their vote to ensure the ABC is properly funded by the next Federal Government.

Our campaign will encourage voters to be aware of where their local candidates and the major parties stand on four key pillars:

Restoration of full funding so that the ABC can meet future needs

A Board of Management free from political appointments and interference

Five-year funding which keeps future budget decisions outside election cycles

Guaranteed Victorian regional and rural news and information services

Voters will then be encouraged through all ABCFV campaign materials to Vote for your ABC

ABC Friends Victoria relies on the support of volunteers, members and donors to be able to promote the importance and value of the ABC and the threats which undermine its capacity to do what we all need it to do.

If you would like to assist with the Dunkley campaign, please contact Ivor Donohue on ivor_donohue@hotmail.com or ABC Friends Victoria on 1300 108 126 or office@abcfriends.org.au

Become an ABC Friends Victoria member and add your support to our work.

Your donations will assist us to get our messages across through billboards and advertising and production of key materials such as posters and flyers.