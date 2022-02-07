Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
07 Feb 2022
O’Brien – Major Pre-Election Event

Former Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull will be joined this month by ABC legend Kerry O’Brien and former independent MP Cathy McGowan for an important discussion on the Australian media.

The online event, entitled “Is Australia Weakening Democracy?” is being held from 7 pm on Monday, 14 February.

It’s being hosted by the “Community Independents” movement. 

According to the event’s publicity:

No matter how we consume it, were surrounded by news. But how many of us know exactly how the news is created, how its shaped and manipulated by journalists, businesses and politicians? Does that process affect or even damage culture and public opinion? And what happens when the creation of that media begins to undermine the institutions that our democracy rests on?

With one of the most consequential elections looming, how the media works is a crucial question that we all need to engage with. To help us understand the answer, the Community Independents Project has assembled a peerless — and fearless! — panel who know intimately the impact of the news media on Australias democracy.  

It’s just one of very many events around Australia being supported this year by the ABC Alumni group, of which Kerry O’Brien is a prominent member.

Several high-profile former ABC identities are scheduled to make appearances in support of public broadcasting in the run-up to the election. 

