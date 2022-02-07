Labor – ABC Policy Promises
During the conversation with the Labor candidate for the Liberal-held seat of Reid, Sally Sitou, Ms. Rowland underlined the need for the ABC’s budget process to be changed so as to save it from political attacks.
For instance, at the moment, the ABC’s triennial funding agreement, which is due to expire on 1 July 2022, has not been announced by the government, leaving the ABC unable to plan for its future.
Anthony Albanese announced the ALP’s ABC policy late in 2021.
According to the Labor policy document:
It is essential to bolster the independence and stability of the national broadcasters as a guard against political interference in Australia’s democratic institutions.
Where misinformation has the capacity to undermine public order, health and safety, the ABC and SBS are trusted sources of news, information and entertainment for all Australians.
In the face of political, social and economic instability at home and abroad, we must ensure that Australia’s instruments of nation building, democracy and culture remain strong now and into the future.
The ALP is also promising, as it did at the last election, to reverse the coalition’s most recent $87m funding cut.
However, Labor has made no mention of restoring the further hundreds of millions of dollars lost to the ABC since the Abbott government first came to power.
And Labor is also not promising to resurrect the ABC’s overseas television service, the Australia Network, which was also axed by the Abbott government.
ABC Friends Victoria will also cover the policies of other political parties as this election year progresses.