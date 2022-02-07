Funding – Government Breaks Silence

The Federal Government has broken its silence on the ABC’s next triennial funding agreement, announcing $3.3 billion over the next three years, and a reversal of the infamous “indexation freeze,” which has affected services.

The new funding deal includes $45.8 million under the Enhanced News Gathering program to strengthen local public interest journalism in regional communities.

In a statement, Communications Minister Paul Fletcher maintained the government line:

We’ve delivered an increase in funding for both national broadcasters compared to both the 2016-19 and 2019-22 funding period. This funding commitment is designed to provide certainty for both broadcasters and is being announced well in advance of the next funding period to assist the ABC and SBS to develop their forward plans.

ABC Board Chair Ita Buttrose briefly welcomed the announcement:

I am delighted with the Government’s decision to commit $3.3 billion over the next three years to the ABC. It will allow the national broadcaster to continue doing what it does best – provide information and entertainment to Australians wherever they live.

Managing Director David Anderson said:

The $3.3 billion over the next triennium, announced by the Minister Paul Fletcher, sees the resumption of indexation, the continuation of the Enhanced Newsgathering (ENG) program that provides vital services across the country, and ongoing support for audio description services for blind or visually impaired audiences. ENG funding has delivered more tailored news to local communities and has seen the ABC invest more in specialist resources that provide vital context and analysis about issues that matter to all Australians. Importantly, this announcement also guarantees the ability of the ABC to continue to reinvest funds from the recently concluded Google and Facebook deals into rural and regional services.

The announcement follows Labor’s recent promise to extend ABC funding to five, rather than three-year periods so as to avoid political pressure and interference.

