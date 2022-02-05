Funding – New Poll & New Figures

The centre-left think tank The Australia Institute (AI) has reinforced ABC Friends’ own research showing a majority of Australians want ABC funding restored.

The AI’s Democracy and Accountability Programme surveyed 1000 Australians and found that 52% supported restoring the $84m cut from the ABC over the last three-year cycle, which is more than twice as many as those who opposed restoring the funding (25%).

And in an encouraging sign, 61% of respondents agreed that a strong, independent ABC is critical to a healthy democracy.

A senior researcher in the Australia Institute’s democracy & accountability program, Bill Browne, said in a statement:

Australians depend on the ABC for quality news reporting, emergency broadcasting and documentaries, drama and comedy that tell Australian stories. Australia Institute polling shows most Australians want $84 million in cut funding restored to the ABC, and agree that a strong, independent ABC is critical to a healthy democracy. Cuts to the ABC undermine its truth-telling mission, cost hundreds of people their jobs and mean Australians miss out on quality broadcasting. The ABC is an essential part of Australia’s democracy and accountability infrastructure.

The survey reinforces on conducted by ABC Friends Victoria in March 2020.

The Australia Institute survey coincides with the release of new figures that show ABC funding has been cut by $526m since the Coalition took office.

And it says a total of 640 jobs have been lost.

The figures were supplied to a Senate Estimates Committee “question on notice” about how policies had affected the broadcaster since the coalition won office under Tony Abbott.

The ABC’s statement to the Senate says:

Funding reductions by government, including the return of capital, since 2014 have totalled $526 million up to 2021-22, with the ongoing reduction to the indexed funding base in 2021-22 being $106 million p.a..

Subsequently, the ABC has been forced to reduce original programming (drama has been cut by 26%).

The figures, however, do not appear to include the $223m that was lost to the ABC when the Australia Network overseas broadcasting service was axed.