Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

23 Jan 2022
0

Saga Ends — Big Costs Order Against Christian Porter

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

The long-running court cases involving the former Attorney General, Christian Porter, appears to have finally come to an end, with Porter and one of his lawyers ordered to pay $430,000 in legal costs.

The costs were awarded against Porter and his defamation lawyer, Sue Chrysanthou SC, to compensate a close friend of the woman who had accused Porter of rape.

READ AN ABC REPORT ON THE PAYOUT ORDER

The friend, Jo Dyer, brought a successful case that challenged Ms. Chrysanthou over a possible conflict of interest.

The eye-watering amount Porter will now have to pay, however, is less than half the $1m he was allegedly given by secret donors in the original defamation case against the ABC.

He was forced to quit the front bench after declaring anonymous donors had covered part of his legal fees in the case.

Attempts at launching an inquiry into the secret $1m payment failed in Parliament, and with no federal anti-corruption body, there is little prospect of a probe eventuating.

READ ABOUT THE GOVERNMENT BLOCKING AN INQUIRY

Even though Porter did not win the defamation action (withdrawing it before it concluded), it still cost the ABC about $780,000.

The ABC did not withdraw the original story but did include an editor’s note.

It all followed a protracted controversy stemming from the broadcast of two Four Corners episodes that discussed allegations of sexual misconduct involving parliamentarians and their staff.

You can watch the full episodes here:

 

 

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Recent News

Funding – BBC Bashed; ABC Next?
21 Jan 2022
Our Federal Election Campaign Strategy
10 Jan 2022
The Team – Meet Your Committee of Management
09 Jan 2022
Howard – Cabinet Papers Reveal ABC Frustration
08 Jan 2022
Ammunition — Prepare to Counter the Critics
05 Jan 2022

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW