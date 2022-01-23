Saga Ends — Big Costs Order Against Christian Porter

The long-running court cases involving the former Attorney General, Christian Porter, appears to have finally come to an end, with Porter and one of his lawyers ordered to pay $430,000 in legal costs.

The costs were awarded against Porter and his defamation lawyer, Sue Chrysanthou SC, to compensate a close friend of the woman who had accused Porter of rape.

READ AN ABC REPORT ON THE PAYOUT ORDER

The friend, Jo Dyer, brought a successful case that challenged Ms. Chrysanthou over a possible conflict of interest.

The eye-watering amount Porter will now have to pay, however, is less than half the $1m he was allegedly given by secret donors in the original defamation case against the ABC.

He was forced to quit the front bench after declaring anonymous donors had covered part of his legal fees in the case.

Attempts at launching an inquiry into the secret $1m payment failed in Parliament, and with no federal anti-corruption body, there is little prospect of a probe eventuating.

READ ABOUT THE GOVERNMENT BLOCKING AN INQUIRY

Even though Porter did not win the defamation action (withdrawing it before it concluded), it still cost the ABC about $780,000.

The ABC did not withdraw the original story but did include an editor’s note.

It all followed a protracted controversy stemming from the broadcast of two Four Corners episodes that discussed allegations of sexual misconduct involving parliamentarians and their staff.

You can watch the full episodes here: