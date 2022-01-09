The Team – Meet Your Committee of Management

The nine members of the ABC Friends Victoria Committee of Management (COM) for 2022 were elected at our Annual General Meeting on 24 November 2021.

Their brief biographies are included below.

There are two vacancies on the COM at present, and on our Funding Subcommittee, and expressions of interest are welcome for both roles.

Please don’t hesitate to phone the office for further information on 1300 108 126.

Our COM includes:

Bill Condon – Treasurer

Bill is a finance person with more than 50 years of experience in finance roles, starting with Ansett Airlines in 1968. He then spent 12 years with the Tax Office, 27 years with Shell, and the last 13 years with a large national civil engineering company. After retiring as a CFO in 2007, he returned to work in 2008 to help a friend on a three-month project which then turned into a permanent role. Finance roles which Bill has worked in include auditing, tax, financial management, treasury, IT implementation, company secretary, and Chief Financial Officer. Bill has also been a director of companies in Australia, Fiji, Hong Kong, and China. Bill is on the Executive, Membership, and Funding Subcommittees.

Philip Corser

When Philip retired from a distinguished career as a secondary school teacher, he followed up on a life-long interest in (and consumer of) ABC TV and radio by joining ABC Friends. He helped to establish the Inner West Group of ABC Friends, and has been active in organising ABC Friends stalls in the inner west of Melbourne, and in letter-writing campaigns to MPs. He was an active participant in the ABC Friends campaign for the Federal election in 2019, and expects to be even more active in the next Federal election campaign. Phil is on the Membership Subcommittee and the Speaker’s Panel.

Pamela Creed – Vice President

Pamela has worked extensively in leadership roles in tertiary arts and education and established the National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) as a national centre for excellence in the performing arts, where she was the founding CEO and Director for 15 years. Prior to this, she was the Head of Visual and Performing Arts at Swinburne University. Following her time at NICA, she was Creative Producer with Circolombia producing shows for Carnival Australia, was interim Director for Academy of Design, established CityArts, and has worked on a number of cultural projects. Pam served as a Ministerial appointment to the Theatre Board of the Australia Council and on both arts and education advisory boards of the Victorian Government. She has experience with NFP boards, including founding Secretary Next Wave and is currently the Chair of the Boite. Pam is the Convenor of the Funding Committee and on the Executive Subcommittee.

Michael Henry – President

Michael has been Managing Director of the Strategy Shop, a boutique management consultancy firm, for over 25 years. Other roles have included Chair of Oxfam Australia, Deputy Chair of Oxfam International, and President of the United Nations Association of Australia (Vic). Michael is also Treasurer of Friends of Suia Covalima, an East Timor support Group, and of the Pt Smythe Cooperative. Michael is a member of the National Committee of ABC Friends, Convenor of the Executive

Subcommittee, and is on the Funding Subcommittee.

Peter Monie

Peter’s career started at the Federal Department of Labour and National Service, and the Federal Department of Employment and Industrial Relations, including a stint at the Department of Employment and Productivity in the UK. His final full-time post in the public service was as Director of training in the Ministry of Employment and Training in Victoria. Peter then took a part-time role directing a Training Research Program at the Office of Training and Further Education, while running a successful private company called Cottages and Castles, which let houses in Europe, which he sold in 2006. Peter has been involved with ABC Friends since 1996, and on the Vic Committee of Management since 1997. He has been a very active contributor throughout his tenure, and was Treasurer of ABC Friends Vic (and ABC Friends National) for some years. Peter is the Immediate Past President of ABC Friends Vic and is on the Groups Subcommittee.

Gai Mooney – Secretary

Gai spent her working life in the public sector, in education and in social research. She has been involved in many volunteer organisations focused on women’s, LGBTI and environmental issues. She was a member of the Hobsons Bay City Council Advisory Group on LGBTIQ issues, she co-founded a group for lesbians in the western suburbs of Melbourne, she co-ran monthly discussion groups for lesbians and she was on the committee of Friends of Newport Lakes for many years. Gai joined the State Committee of ABC Friends in 2019. Gai is Convenor of the Groups Subcommittee, a Proxy member of the National Committee of ABC Friends, and a member of the Executive Subcommittee.

Anne-Marie Newbold – Membership Secretary

Anne-Maree has 35 years’ experience working in the mental health sector in Victoria. She currently works as a chief social worker within public mental health services and has worked as a trainer with the state-wide training and development unit. Anne-Maree has qualifications in social work and family therapy. Anne-Maree has had long term involvement in many community organizations including being president of the Association for Children with a Disability (ACD) in Victoria. She is currently a member of Western Health’s disability advisory group. Anne-Maree is Convenor of the Membership Subcommittee.

Rosie Spear

Rosie has a very diverse employment history, with roles as an ESL private tutor, a laboratory technician, and a museum assistant and guide. One of the more memorable roles was at Julius Marlow shoes, where she was Production Manager, responsible for producing 1100 pairs of shoes every day. Rosie joined ABC Friends in Canberra in 1996, and joined the Committee of Management in Victoria in 1999. She has also worked with the Save SBS Committee. Her roles with ABC Friends Vic have included Membership Secretary and Campaign Coordinator. Rosie is Convenor of the Communications Subcommittee, a member of the Executive and Membership Subcommittees, and Volunteer Coordinator.

Carol Stuart

Carol practises law in Arnold Block Leibler’s dispute resolution & litigation group. She acts for a range of major Australian corporations, government authorities, and private clients in a broad range of matters, with a particular focus on issues management, corporate governance, strategic communications, and media management. Prior to her legal career, Carol held various senior management roles providing strategic communications and issues management, and media relations advice and corporate governance oversight. Her journalism and strategic communications background spans more than two decades, including advising the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, the Financial Ombudsman Service, the Office of Public Prosecution,the City of Melbourne, and Transurban, Her board experience includes two terms on the Falls Creek Resort Management Board. Carol is a member of the National Committee of ABC Friends and is on the Communications Subcommittee.