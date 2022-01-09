2022 – Welcome to Election Year!

Welcome to a New Year, a new COVID strain, and new chances to influence how the government handles the ABC.

Our evolving ABC Friends Victoria Newsletter (which you are now reading) will be produced every two weeks between now and the next federal election and emailed to everyone on our mailing list.

Please feel welcome to forward it to anyone you think would be interested.

In addition, ABC Friends National produces an electronic (and hard copy) national newsletter, called Update, every 3 or 4 months.

READ THE DECEMBER 2021 EDITION OF UPDATE

ABC Friends Victoria is planning to run a full campaign in support of the ABC in the upcoming federal vote.

READ A SUMMARY OF OUR CAMPAIGN

This newsletter will continue to bring you information and updates.

We will provide profiles of the marginal seats which we are targeting, and will also offer numerous opportunities for you to be involved.

We think this election is vital for the future of the ABC, and we want to maximise the chances of the next government being pro-ABC.

Please join us!