Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

09 Jan 2022
0

2022 – Welcome to Election Year!

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Welcome to a New Year, a new COVID strain, and new chances to influence how the government handles the ABC.

Our evolving ABC Friends Victoria Newsletter (which you are now reading) will be produced every two weeks between now and the next federal election and emailed to everyone on our mailing list. 

Please feel welcome to forward it to anyone you think would be interested.

In addition, ABC Friends National produces an electronic (and hard copy) national newsletter, called Update, every 3 or 4 months. 

READ THE DECEMBER 2021 EDITION OF UPDATE

ABC Friends Victoria is planning to run a full campaign in support of the ABC in the upcoming federal vote. 

READ A SUMMARY OF OUR CAMPAIGN

This newsletter will continue to bring you information and updates. 

We will provide profiles of the marginal seats which we are targeting, and will also offer numerous opportunities for you to be involved. 

We think this election is vital for the future of the ABC, and we want to maximise the chances of the next government being pro-ABC. 

Please join us!

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Recent News

The Team – Meet Your Committee of Management
09 Jan 2022
Howard – Cabinet Papers Reveal ABC Frustration
08 Jan 2022
Ammunition — Prepare to Counter the Critics
05 Jan 2022
Reminder – From One National Treasure to Another
05 Jan 2022
Latest ABC Friends “Update” magazine
04 Jan 2022

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW