Video – Kerry O’Brien Slams ABC Critics

Legendary ABC journalist Kerry O’Brien has told a packed Melbourne meeting how he fears for the future of the ABC, given the lies that are being told about it.

Speaking at a “Voices for Kooyong” event to support an independent candidate in that electorate, O’Brien told the audience that the relentless attacks on the ABC were persistent enough to influence voters.

He said:

For me, the ABC is a really fundamental issue at this campaign as it was at the last one.

WATCH A FULL VIDEO OF THE EVENT

He held up an ABC Friends Victoria flyer that corrects Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) lies about the ABC.

Quoting from the document, Kerry O’Brien said:

This is the IPA view of the world, and the IPA view is reflected much more broadly than I am comfortable thinking about including inside the political processes. This is from a recent blog of the IPA: “The ABC promotes censorship, it not only ignores mainstream viewpoints it is openly hostile to them. Free society must have free opinions and free debates. It is for these reasons the ABC must be privatised. The ABC is dangerous for democracy and it is incompatible with a free society.”

Kerry O’Brien retorted to thunderous applause:

The ABC is the absolute opposite of every single thing that is said there, but those things are being repeated by some of our elected politicians.

He continued: