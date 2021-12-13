Christmas – Gifts to Support the ABC

We have some great gift ideas this Christmas so that you can show support for Our ABC in your gift-giving.

This year we have produced a special ABC Friends wall calendar, featuring beautiful photographs of endangered Australian species.

Proceeds from the calendar will be used to fight for our other “threatened species” — Our ABC!

You can obtain a calendar (or two) by contacting Ivor Donohue from our Sothern Bayside Group.

You can email Ivor at ivor_donohue@hotmail.com or telephone 0418 597 564.

If you make a Christmas donation to ABC friends it will go directly into our federal election campaign Fighting Fund, to pay for our Vote for Your ABC! campaign which will begin in earnest in February. You can donate to the campaign.

Alternatively, you can donate to the ABC Friends Endowment Fund, as a way to make a Christmas gift to the long-term future of the ABC.

The ABC-haters are not going to go away after the next election, and ABC Friends will be needed for the foreseeable future.

