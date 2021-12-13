ABC – It Helps The Economy, Stupid!

A new Deloitte Access Economics report has confirmed that the ABC boosts the Australian economy by hundreds of millions of dollars every year.

By committing to local drama, documentary, and entertainment, the ABC has “far-reaching benefits” for the independent production industry and supports thousands of jobs across the country.

The report reveals that from 2017 to 2020 the ABC’s taxpayer investment contributed “at least” $744m to the Australian economy and supported more than 8300 full-time equivalent jobs.

The report says:

About 6000 of those roles worked directly on those productions (including ABC and non-ABC staff) while a further 2400 roles were supported by those productions through spending on goods and services.

Each dollar of ABC investment on external commissions results in, on average, $1.11 from other funders on average.

The ABC Managing Director, David Anderson, said in a statement:

While almost half the nation watches programs on ABC TV and ABC iview each week, this report quantifies for the first time the substantial economic benefits of those screen productions, as well as outlining their important social and cultural benefits. We’re proud to back more homegrown content than any other broadcaster and to provide content and services that build the economy and bring Australian stories to all Australians now and in the years to come.

In a report for the ABC Alumni organisation, former broadcaster Quentin Dempster said the report appeared to have been commissioned so as to take some pressure off the ABC.

He said:

The ABC, now in a hostile relationship with the current federal government mainly over contentious political and accountability coverage, has been under pressure to accept a local content quota which would necessarily skew the ABC Board’s discretion in resource allocation under its ABC Act Charter obligations.

