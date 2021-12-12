Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

12 Dec 2021
0

Election – Plans and Preparations

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

This election is crucial to the survival of the ABC.

The current government has made no guarantees of continued funding, so there are fears for the public broadcaster if the coalition is re-elected.

So ABC Friends is ramping up its election planning.

We will be focussing on five key seats: Chisholm; Corangamite; Higgins; Deakin, Casey and Dunkley,.

However, if funds allow, we may also include Flinders, Goldstein and Kooyong depending on available resources at the time. 

Our campaign, which will run from late January until the end of May 2022 and have the overall theme “Vote for Your ABC,” will concentrate on five “demands.”

They are:

  1. Keeping the ABC board independent
  2. A five-year ABC funding cycle (rather than the 3-year cycle that exists now).
  3. Victorian-based regional and rural programming
  4. Increased children’s and youth programming
  5. An increase in Australian content.

The campaign will involve billboards, shopping centres, and public transport advertising as well as a concerted social media campaign concentrating on three key election issues: climate, women, and integrity.

And local groups will also be conducting face-to-face activities with the public.

In addition to this Victorian campaign, ABC Friends National (as well as other state branches) will be conducting complimentary campaigns across the nation.

The national committee has arrived at ten points that potential parliamentarians need to agree to if they want to be seen as supporting the ABC.

The ten points are:

1. No privatisation – keep the ABC in public hands.

2. No political Interference – staff, editorial and program autonomy.

3. Independent ABC Board – with a clear, non-political process for appointments.

4. Five year funding – enshrined in legislation. 

5. Updated transmission services – to guarantee emergency broadcasting. 

6. Contemporary digital and streaming services – continually updated.

7. Quality, independent, Australian and international news services – keeping all communities informed.

8. State-based, regional and rural programming – relevant for all Australians.

9. Continued provision of award-winning children’s and youth programming.

10. Continued development of quality Australian content – providing training and employment opportunities for our creative arts sectors.

According to the ABC Friends National Committee:

At this election we can vote in a government, of whatever composition, that supports and properly funds the ABC. To do so, we need to vote for the candidates who we most trust to support the ABC.

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Recent News

Rethink – an “ABC Facebook?”
11 Dec 2021
Office – Our New Home
11 Dec 2021
Awards – Asking the Young for Advice
11 Dec 2021
Senators – Votes For and Against The ABC
26 Nov 2021
Morris – News Director Leaves “Relentless” Job
26 Nov 2021

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW