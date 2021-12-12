Election – Plans and Preparations

This election is crucial to the survival of the ABC.

The current government has made no guarantees of continued funding, so there are fears for the public broadcaster if the coalition is re-elected.

So ABC Friends is ramping up its election planning.

We will be focussing on five key seats: Chisholm; Corangamite; Higgins; Deakin, Casey and Dunkley,.

However, if funds allow, we may also include Flinders, Goldstein and Kooyong depending on available resources at the time.

Our campaign, which will run from late January until the end of May 2022 and have the overall theme “Vote for Your ABC,” will concentrate on five “demands.”

They are:

Keeping the ABC board independent A five-year ABC funding cycle (rather than the 3-year cycle that exists now). Victorian-based regional and rural programming Increased children’s and youth programming An increase in Australian content.

The campaign will involve billboards, shopping centres, and public transport advertising as well as a concerted social media campaign concentrating on three key election issues: climate, women, and integrity.

And local groups will also be conducting face-to-face activities with the public.

In addition to this Victorian campaign, ABC Friends National (as well as other state branches) will be conducting complimentary campaigns across the nation.

The national committee has arrived at ten points that potential parliamentarians need to agree to if they want to be seen as supporting the ABC.

The ten points are:

1. No privatisation – keep the ABC in public hands.

2. No political Interference – staff, editorial and program autonomy.

3. Independent ABC Board – with a clear, non-political process for appointments.

4. Five year funding – enshrined in legislation.

5. Updated transmission services – to guarantee emergency broadcasting.

6. Contemporary digital and streaming services – continually updated.

7. Quality, independent, Australian and international news services – keeping all communities informed.

8. State-based, regional and rural programming – relevant for all Australians.

9. Continued provision of award-winning children’s and youth programming.

10. Continued development of quality Australian content – providing training and employment opportunities for our creative arts sectors.

According to the ABC Friends National Committee: