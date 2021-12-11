Rethink – an “ABC Facebook?”

Long a supporter of the ABC, the Australia Institute has released a discussion paper calling for a drastic re-think of the role of the public broadcaster.

The report, which is entitled “The Public Square Project” proposes that the ABC become involved in setting up a social media platform to counter the effects of the likes of Facebook and Twitter on our social landscape.

The Public Square Project proposes a publicly funded social network built on the trust and reach of the ABC to create communities around existing content rather than outsourcing this to Facebook, hubs for community-generated content as an alternative to Facebook Groups, and opportunities for two-way citizen engagement with all levels of government.

The director of the institute’s Centre for Responsible Technology, Peter Lewis, said:

Facebook puts itself forward as a public space but it’s really a private mall where users are observed and manipulated for profit. We have seen how Facebook’s algorithms exploit our desire to connect, corralling us into tribes, amplifying the loudest voices and privileging engagement over truth. We saw earlier this year that Facebook was prepared to withdraw access to its network to media, government and civil society to avoid regulation. Relying on Facebook is no longer tenable – it is incumbent on us to find alternatives and the answer may be hiding in plain sight with a reimagining of our national broadcaster. This paper sets the scene for a national conversation of how we can build a public interest network. This might start with the national broadcaster the ABC but could take many different forms.

The paper concludes that the reimagining of Australia’s “public square” is urgent, given that Facebook embeds itself deeper into our civil society every year.