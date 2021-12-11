Office – Our New Home

We have finally been able to fully open our new office in Ross House, 247 Flinders Lane in the heart of the CBD, after a series of lockdowns and restrictions during 2021.

You are most welcome to visit us in the new year, and you are welcome to order any of our T-shirts, fliers, stickers, pens, leaflets and posters in the meantime.

Ross House is the only self-managed and community-owned not-for-profit building in Australia.

READ AN ARTICLE ABOUT OUR NEW HOME

We are a membership-based organisation, and our office is there to serve our members and supporters.

The office will be officially closed from Thurs 23 Dec to Fri 7 January inclusively, but it will be accessible to meet urgent needs over the Christmas period.

Michael Henry

ABC Friends Victoria President