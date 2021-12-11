Awards – Asking the Young for Advice

A school English teacher has teamed up with the ABC Friends Southern Bayside group to run a student awards competition at a local school.

Janet Mitchell’s year eight English class was asked to help the Bayside group understand the best ways of drawing attention to the ABC amongst their peers.

The competition outline said:

We are interested in your ideas. We would like you to tell us or show us how to attract young people to the ABC by writing an essay or using your artistic and /or multi-media skills. You may wish to consider yourself as a programme manager with ABC TV or ABC Radio to: 1. Design (a) a programme for young people, or (b) an ABC Teens platform or 2. Review and evaluate the ABC’s Instagram /Facebook page or 3.Write a Persuasive essay to demonstrate: (a) why an independent public broadcaster is essential for democracy, or (b) what the ABC’s role is in times of emergencies such as bush fires, floods, cyclones and pandemics, or (c) what the ABC’s importance is in gathering news for our information, education and entertainment.

An awards ceremony was held on the 23rd of November at Patterson River College.

In the essay competition, Ben Ward won first prize, Tia Costa won second prize, and Andrew Zadorozhnyi came third.

In the Multimedia competition, Erin Price and Tia Costa were joint first prize winners, with Peter Martin awarded second prize.

Samples of the winning entries are below.

Ben Ward

ABC essay edited

ABC Friends - Essay (Tia Costa-Howard)

